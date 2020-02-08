The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated results of 4,367 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 24 to 30, compared to 2,804 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
This week’s total included 3,778 head of feeder cattle, 414 head of slaughter cattle and 175 head of replacement cattle compared to a week’s ago total of 2,355 head of feeder cattle, 299 head of slaughter cattle and 150 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker cattle were steady to $4 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $5 higher. Wet and muddy conditions were still apparent throughout the state, which continues to put a damper on livestock movement. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 46% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 69% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 10% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
