The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 2,804 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 17 to 23, compared to 3,704 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The results include sales of 2,355 head of feeder cattle, 299 head of slaughter cattle and 150 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 3,113 head of feeder cattle, 371 head of slaughter cattle and 219 head of replacement cattle. Compared to last week’s close, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly steady. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $4 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $4 higher and mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. All trends comprised of limited comparable sales that were due to wet and cold weather conditions throughout the week, which put a damper on livestock movement and limiting receipts this week. However, buyers demand for both feeder and slaughter animals remained good for the week. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 36%
steers, 44% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 15% stock cows, 73% were bred cows, 11% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.