The Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News reported receipts of 3,249 head of cattle selling the week of March 20 to 26, compared to 1,283 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 2,019 head of feeder cattle, 942 head of slaughter cattle and 288 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s totatl of 678 head of feeder cattle, 353 head of slaughter cattle and 252 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, a market trend was not established due to limited comparable sales; however, a higher undertone was noted on most classes and weights. The range conditions continue to be muddy and wet throughout the state but it seems the weather might be cooperating. The supply included 62% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 22% were bulls; 29% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 16% stock cows, 60% were bredcows, 1% were bred heifers and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 14%.
