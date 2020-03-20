Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,166 head of cattle selling the week of March 6 to 12, comapred to 8,432 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker cattle were mostly selling $10 to $20 lower. The demand was light to moderate for feeder and stocker cattle on light to moderate buyers activity. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. The demand was moderate for slaughter cows and bulls. The cattle trend comprised on limited comparable sales this week. The live and feeder cattle futures plus stock market experiencing extreme high and low swings has most producers and stakeholders at an uneasy and not knowing state of mind. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 18% stock cows, 56% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
