The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 7,501 head of cattle selling the week of Dec. 13 to 19, compared to 12,143 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous week, the stocker steers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $5 higher and feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $1 lower on limited comparable sales. The stocker heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and the offerings over 600 pounds were not well tested. The slaughter cows and bulls sold unevenly steady. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 41% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 6% stock cows, 76% were bred cows, 16% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%. The Arkansas weekly summary will not be published on Dec. 27 or Jan. 3 due to livestock auctions shutting down for the holidays. The summary publication will resume on Jan. 10.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 290 lbs., 180.00; 37 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 142.00 to 197.00 (174.06); 2 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.23) value added; 62 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 187.00 (165.71); 12 head, 390 lbs., 187.50 thin fleshed; 1 head, 380 lbs., 178.00 value added; 92 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 181.00 (163.63); 3 head, 445 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (169.26) value added; 114 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 138.00 to 175.00 (158.68); 1 head, 490 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (158.55) value added; 124 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 169.00 (154.29); 3 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.89) full; 69 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.33) value added; 78 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 158.00 (145.29); 1 head, 575 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 104 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (146.49) value added; 46 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 143.00 (137.11); 6 head, 615 to 631 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (135.76) fleshy; 127 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (142.03) value added; 41 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 118.50 to 142.00 (132.52); 3 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.68) fleshy; 50 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (142.36) value added; 54 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 143.00 (136.99); 40 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.84) value added; 21 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (134.08); 18 head, 755 to 760 lbs., 128.50 to 142.00 (140.41) value added; 1 head, 830 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 820 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 7 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.43) value added; 1 head, 890 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 903 to 925 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.51); 1 head, 960 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 384 lbs., 179.00; 26 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 172.00 (160.61); 46 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.95) value added; 24 head, 462 to 485 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.82) value added; 4 head, 507 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.95) value added; 102 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (145.42) value added; 16 head, 628 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.37) value added; 7 head, 673 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.46); 30 head, 653 to 681 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.17) value added; 18 head, 733 lbs., 136.50; 6 head, 838 lbs., 129.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 30 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 128.00 to 175.00 (152.57); 21 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 169.00 (149.32); 31 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 132.00 to 162.00 (143.24); 1 head, 435 lbs.,137.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 160.00 (136.27) 2 head, 470 to 475 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.49) thin fleshed; 27 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (136.77); 1 head, 525 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 119.00 to 138.00 (130.51); 18 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 117.00 to 139.00 (125.71); 5 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 111.00 to 129.00 (120.46); 3 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (121.91); 1 head, 765 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 835 lbs., 104.00; 2 head, 870 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.00); 1 head, 955 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 1015 lbs., 80.00; 1 head, 1060 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 132.50 (123.90); 3 head, 365 to 380 lbs., 96.00 to 130.00 (117.17); 1 head, 355 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 100.00 to 139.00 (104.78); 3 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (123.34); 3 head, 585 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 625 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 255 to 295 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (135.13); 52 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 130.00 to 160.00 (147.04); 5 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (153.23) value added; 84 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 158.00 (144.86); 2 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.27) value added; 179 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 121.00 to 162.00 (141.81); 1 head, 440 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 10 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (157.37) value added; 176 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 117.00 to 155.00 (136.92); 3 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (116.45) fleshy; 2 head, 490 lbs., 105.00 full; 48 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (142.74) value added; 81 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 108.00 to 138.00 (126.68); 1 head, 510 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 12 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (136.00) value added; 112 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 108.00 to 132.00 (126.23); 35 head, 558 to 576 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (133.34) value added; 28 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (123.05); 1 head, 615 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 21 head, 600 lbs., 147.00 replacement; 4 head, 603 to 605 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.50) unweaned; 23 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (127.87) value added; 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 126.00 (118.25); 20 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 96.00 to 122.00 (119.39) fleshy; 88 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.38) value added; 26 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (121.10); 1 head, 740 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 2 head, 740 to 745 lbs., 125.00 value added; 8 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (112.70); 1 head, 770 lbs., 127.00 value added; 3 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (112.39); 1 head, 820 lbs., 85.00 fleshy; 1 head, 810 lbs., 81.00 full; 5 head, 801 lbs., 124.00 value added; 2 head, 870 to 885 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.49); 2 head, 900 lbs., 111.00; 2 head, 993 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 342 lbs., 149.00 value added; 13 head, 427 lbs., 145.00 value added; 9 head, 494 lbs., 139.50 value added; 3 head, 528 lbs., 129.00; 107 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 25.00 to 134.00 (133.18) value added; 14 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (131.29) value added; 9 head, 842 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 255 to 298 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (129.57); 1 head, 285 lbs., 142.50 thin fleshed; 32 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 140.00 (129.59); 3 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.37) thin fleshed; 1 head, 330 lbs., 170.00 value added; 43 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 110.00 to 141.00 (127.91); 53 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 110.00 to 137.00 (124.84); 1 head, 425 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 102.00 to 130.00 (119.39); 34 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 108.00 to 133.00 (118.99); 1 head, 510 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (117.18); 12 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 107.00 to 124.00 (113.93); 1 head, 630 lbs., 80.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 630 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 13 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 85.00 to 120.00 (110.10); 1 head, 715 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (103.26). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 10 head, 591 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (106.81); 4 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (108.06); 7 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 109.50 to 118.00 (113.16); 11 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (108.05); 5 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (101.20); 6 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 80.00 to 109.00 (98.63); 1 head, 695 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 285 lbs., 182.50; 33 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 124.00 to 180.00 (160.64); 4 head, 330 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 141.00 to 187.00 (164.37); 64 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 181.00 (157.83); 1 head, 410 lbs., 165.00 thin fleshed; 65 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 168.00 (150.23); 4 head, 463 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 52 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 161.00 (142.99); 49 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (134.53); 26 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (129.59); 13 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (118.09); 2 head, 650 to 660 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.48) fleshy; 10 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (117.82); 1 head, 790 lbs., 118.00; 3 head, 808 to 810 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (114.67); 1 head, 910 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 720 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 158.00 (145.56); 13 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 123.00 to 149.50 (137.75); 2 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (142.32) thin fleshed; 33 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 124.00 to 152.00 (137.08); 1 head, 445 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 110.00 to 139.00 (130.15); 1 head, 460 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 102.00 to 134.00 (121.92); 1 head, 515 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 90.00 to 130.00 (116.57); 1 head, 550 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 600 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.00); 9 head, 666 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (116.14); 9 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 117.00 (107.15); 2 head, 770 to 775 lbs., 70.00 to 103.00 (86.55); 1 head, 915 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 320 to 325 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (122.56); 7 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 108.00 to 130.00 (119.01); 10 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 122.00 (115.78); 2 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (120.00); 4 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (107.50); 11 head, 520 lbs., 110.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (108.28); 1 head, 645 lbs., 113.00; 2 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (95.94).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1140 to 1780 lbs., 35.00 to 46.00 (39.91) average dressing; 12 head, 1250 to 1485 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (43.39) high; 2 head, 1300 to 1470 lbs., 30.00 to 37.00 (33.71) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 83 head, 860 to 1610 lbs., 31.00 to 51.00 (41.01) average; 1 head, 810 lbs., 40.00 average light weight; 47 head, 983 to 1635 lbs., 39.50 to 55.50 (47.05) high; 26 head, 865 to 1335 lbs., 25.00 to 37.00 (32.18) low; 2 head, 1040 to 1100 lbs., 20.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 36 head, 900 to 1360 lbs., 32.00 to 43.00 (37.27) average; 3 head, 785 to 830 lbs., 25.00 to 35.00 (30.00) average light weight; 24 head, 895 to 1325 lbs., 37.50 to 46.00 (42.68) high; 32 head, 875 to 1325 lbs., 20.00 to 38.00 (28.73) low; 6 head, 760 to 930 lbs., 20.00 to 35.00 (27.25) low light weight; 9 head, 845 to 1230 lbs., 10.00 to 22.00 (15.11) very low; 2 head, 895 to 950 lbs., 15.00 to 22.00 (18.60) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 26 head, 1170 to 2195 lbs., 50.00 to 80.00 (64.23) average; 8 head, 1425 to 2050 lbs., 65.00 to 78.00 (71.22) high; 22 head, 1050 to 1790 lbs., 25.00 to 63.50 (51.26) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 13 head, 655 to 1205 lbs., 40.00 to 73.00 (55.57); 2 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 795 to 1095 lbs., 38.00 to 66.00 (50.68); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 805 to 1000 lbs., 41.00 to 47.00 (44.32); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 865 lbs., 36.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 995 lbs., 730.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 840 lbs., 54.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1150 lbs., 76.00 to 85.00 (80.24); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 38.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 910 to 1185 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (75.73); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1033 to 1585 lbs., 37.00 to 58.00 (47.25); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 760 to 1460 lbs., 42.00 to 54.00 (45.44); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 905 to 1055 lbs., 49.00 to 74.00 (59.24); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 965 to 1315 lbs., 46.00 to 76.00 (60.42); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1125 to 1215 lbs., 41.00 to 52.00 (46.71); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 58 head, 900 to 1495 lbs., 38.00 to 56.00 (44.43); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1385 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (45.58). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 805 to 1075 lbs., 590.00 to 1010.00 (780.65); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 642 to 1139 lbs., 675.00 to 1000.00 (887.88); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 62 head, 777 to 1278 lbs., 600.00 to 1225.00 (963.33); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 810 to 1050 lbs., 510.00 to 950.00 (827.53); 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 4 head, 840 to 1085 lbs., 625.00 to 725.00 (704.49); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 775 to 1390 lbs., 725.00 to 900.00 (807.34); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 20 head, 915 to 1440 lbs., 750.00 to 1000.00 (879.09); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1150 lbs., 625.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 16 head, 880 to 1305 lbs., 600.00 to 910.00 (749.32); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 490.00 thin fleshed; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 62 head, 900 to 1605 lbs., 450.00 to 1210.00 (859.06); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 870 to 1325 lbs., 540.00 to 735.00 (668.43); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 600.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 460.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 815 to 1050 lbs., 400.00 to 640.00 (515.60); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 63 head, 950 to 1478 lbs., 500.00 to 875.00 (677.63); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 785 to 1195 lbs., 530.00 to 700.00 (594.61);
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 800.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 970 to 1590 lbs., 685.00 to 900.00 (851.90); 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 835 lbs., 700.00 thin fleshed; 5 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 1050 to 1630 lbs., 675.00 to 1300.00 (1013.14); over 8 years old, open, 13 head, 880 to 1530 lbs., 510.00 to 1225.00 (771.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1155 lbs., 600.00 to 800.00 (712.41); 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1035 to 1750 lbs., 835.00 to 1325.00 (1148.67); 5 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 850 to 1405 lbs., 550.00 to 1575.00 (1028.42); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 1075.00 to 1150.00 (1111.63); over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1050 to 1625 lbs., 700.00 to 1000.00 (844.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 880.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 2003 lbs., 1725.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 675.00.
