The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 4,449 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 21 to 27, compared to 8,115 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The receipts included 3,512 head of feeder cattle, 544 head of slaughter cattle and 393 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 6,978 head of feeder cattle, 757 head of slaughter catle and 380 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $10 to $18 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were mostly selling $8 to $10 lower. The wet, muddy and cold conditions continue to place a damper on livestock movement, which limited receipts the most recent week. Additionally, the stock market downturn plus livestock and grain futures sell off has had majority of producers and stakeholders taking a wait-and-see cool off period. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 lower. The slaughter bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 45% were heifers and 19% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 65% were bred cows, 0% were bred heifers, 14% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 15%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.