The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary results for the week of Aug. 23 to 29 noted receipts of 5,761 head of cattle selling compared to 4,675 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
In comparison to the previous reporting period, the feeder steers were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $8 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls swer mostly steady. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 29% steers, 43% were heifers and 28% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 12% stock cows, 58% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 270 to 295 lbs., 172.50 to 195.00 (182.89); 25 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 147.50 to 189.00 (170.75); 59 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 145.00 to 180.00 (162.02); 4 head, 362 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 82 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 137.00 to 170.00 (151.04); 1 head, 405 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 415 to 435 lbs., 26.00 to 157.00 (137.45) value added; 62 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 164.00 (150.84); 1 head, 480 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 159.00 (143.73); 3 head, 525 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 11 head, 513 to 541 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.94) value added; 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 151.00 (138.21); 2 head, 575 to 580 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.02) fleshy; 50 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (135.28); 7 head, 622 to 630 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 7 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (139.57) value added; 26 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (132.94); 2 head, 650 to 655 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.01) fleshy; 3 head, 673 lbs., 135.00 value added; 9 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.69); 2 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (127.02); 5 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.78); 2 head, 860 to 885 lbs., 95.00 to 135.00 (115.29); 1 head, 850 lbs., 117.50 value added; 1 head, 930 lbs., 111.00 value added; 1 head, 960 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 985 lbs., 101.00 value added; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 1060 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 443 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 494 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 510 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 566 to 579 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.89); 19 head, 554 to 587 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.30) value added; 7 head, 683 to 684 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (123.42); 22 head, 699 lbs., 144.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 123.00 to 170.00 (154.56); 2 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (153.63) thin fleshed; 28 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (144.10); 37 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 160.00 (139.73); 44 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 155.00 (140.42); 5 head, 470 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 43 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 151.00 (134.34); 30 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (134.12); 3 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.59) thin fleshed; 12 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (135.46); 13 head, 636 lbs., 127.50 value added; 20 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 138.00 (129.83); 1 head, 720 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 712 lbs., 127.00 value added; 2 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (118.05); 1 head, 815 lbs., 114.00; 8 head, 849 lbs., 117.50 value added; 2 head, 883 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 940 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (119.19); 1 head, 505 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 500 lbs., 114.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.99); 4 head, 619 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 288 lbs., 140.00; 24 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 157.00 (141.63); 6 head, 322 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 76 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 121.00 to 155.00 (142.34); 89 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 124.00 to 149.00 (136.41); 1 head, 425 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 3 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (129.12) full; 5 head, 413 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 425 lbs., 125.00 value added; 91 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (132.04); 4 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.19) fleshy; 1 head, 455 lbs., 105.00 full; 1 head, 465 ls., 123.00 value added; 138 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 142.00 (131.97); 2 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.39) fleshy; 2 head, 535 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (139.15) value added; 105 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 141.00 (129.84); 2 head, 550 to 570 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.05) fleshy; 7 head, 556 lbs., 134.00 value added; 73 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (128.57); 3 head, 648 lbs., 131.00 value added; 14 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (122.47); 3 head, 668 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.69) fleshy; 23 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 114.00 to 134.00 (122.38); 2 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (102.03) fleshy; 16 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 105.00 to 124.00 (115.99); 2 head, 840 lbs., 106.00; 4 head, 872 to 890 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.25); 5 head, 964 to 975 lbs., 89.00 to 102.00 (91.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 351 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 382 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 425 to 439 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (141.80); 29 head, 465 to 489 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.78); 14 head, 489 to 495 lbs., 127.50 to 135.00 (130.69) value added; 22 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 141.00 (130.21); 3 head, 550 lbs., 120.00; 16 head, 598 lbs., 144.00 value added; 23 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (133.33); 47 head, 625 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 139.50 (135.84) value added; 5 head, 778 lbs., 113.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (131.71); 1 head, 330 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (133.63); 2 head, 358 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 67 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 115.00 to 141.00 (128.07); 2 head, 410 to 420 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.95) thin fleshed; 83 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (126.16); 60 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (123.97); 2 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.60) thin fleshed; 25 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (120.64); 16 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (122.66); 6 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 128.00 (114.71); 4 head, 705 to 725 lbs., 95.00 to 120.00 (104.31); 3 head, 753 to 755 lbs., 109.00 to 128.00 (121.66); 1 head, 830 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 103.00 to 122.00 (115.71); 10 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (116.70); 7 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 106.00 to 125.00 (117.10); 3 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (110.95); 6 head, 520 to 549 lbs., 96.00 to 103.00 (97.78); 3 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.87); 2 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 83.00 to 105.00 (94.08).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 275 lbs., 151.00; 26 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 145.00 to 183.00 (168.48); 35 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 172.00 (157.77); 73 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.00 to 168.00 (154.20); 78 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 164.00 (146.85); 1 head, 490 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 1 head, 455 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 84 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 157.00 (139.14); 5 head, 538 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 65 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 143.00 (131.23); 64 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 118.00 to 138.00 (130.31); 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 137.00 (126.42); 5 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.62) fleshy; 15 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 107.00 to 131.00 (121.59); 10 head, 753 to 780 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (117.45); 2 head, 815 to 845 lbs., 98.00 to 115.00 (106.35); 3 head, 900 to 920 lbs., 85.00 to 106.00 (95.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 442 lbs., 142.50; 18 head, 513 to 537 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (136.30). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 151.00; 22 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 127.00 to 176.00 (158.02); 21 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (142.70); 1 head, 350 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 128.00 to 158.00 (146.76); 1 head, 410 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 5 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (142.07) thin fleshed; 40 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 116.00 to 150.00 (136.31); 30 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 118.00 to 143.00 (131.38); 1 head, 505 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 143.00 (132.10); 1 head, 580 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 114.00 to 135.00 (124.48); 2 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 105.00 to 130.00 (118.08); 7 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 100.00 to 124.00 (115.07); 6 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 119.00 (106.78); 3 head, 805 to 815 lbs., 90.00 to 109.00 (99.98); 2 head, 945 lbs., 78.00 to 90.00 (84.00). Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 370 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (125.23); 3 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 112.00 to 123.00 (116.52); 5 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 90.00 to 122.00 (112.60); 6 head, 555 to 567 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (125.20); 1 head, 685 lbs., 85.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 79.00; 1 head, 880 lbs., 89.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 17 head, 1145 to 1650 lbs., 50.00 to 63.50 (57.38) average dressing; 18 head, 1140 to 1670 lbs., 57.50 to 69.50 (64.59) high; 1 head, 1095 lbs., 53.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 59 head, 755 to 1420 lbs., 47.00 to 61.50 (55.86) average; 4 head, 810 to 910 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (47.22) average light weight; 43 head, 990 to 1565 lbs., 55.00 to 69.50 (63.07) high; 1 head, 905 lbs., 51.00 high light weight; 20 head, 885 to 1160 lbs., 39.00 to 53.00 (48.05) low; 4 head, 830 to 875 lbs., 25.00 to 43.00 (33.64) low light weight. Cows, Lean, 85 to 90%, 40 head, 840 to 1330 lbs., 41.00 to 61.00 (53.10) average; 18 head, 725 to 915 lbs., 31.00 to 54.00 (45.16) average light weight; 18 head, 900 to 1370 lbs., 50.00 to 69.00 (60.26) high; 4 head, 770 to 930 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.21) high light weight; 14 head, 790 to 1195 lbs., 30.00 to 54.00 (43.58) low; 6 head, 790 to 910 lbs., 27.00 to 40.00 (35.20) low light weight; 3 head, 885 to 1210 lbs., 28.00 to 39.00 (34.20) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 27 head, 1070 to 2125 lbs., 76.00 to 93.50 (82.60) average; 24 head, 1275 to 2195 lbs., 83.00 to 94.00 (87.68) high; 11 head, 1055 to 1760 lbs., 45.00 to 82.50 (69.20) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 680 to 1000 lbs., 80.00 to 108.00 (97.15): 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 810 lbs., 60.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 750 to 885 lbs., 91.00 to 104.00 (96.20); 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 935 lbs., 89.00 fancy; 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 740 to 935 lbs., 58.00 to 69.00 (62.82); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 915 to 1185 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (64.74). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1150 to 1735 lbs., 925.00 to 1175.00 (1097.20); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1300 to 1440 lbs., 1150.00 to 1350.00 (1203.67); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1290 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 830 to 985 lbs., 78.00 to 83.00 (80.71); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1050 to 1185 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.06); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 850 to 1050 lbs., 65.00 to 71.00 (67.80); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1495 lbs., 59.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 915 to 1375 lbs., 60.00 to 75.00 (65.26); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 940 lbs., 70.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1070 to 1140 lbs., 74.00 to 82.00 (78.58); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1260 lbs., 70.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 740 lbs., 65.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 57.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1050 to 1130 lbs., 62.00 to 70.00 (65.85); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 970 lbs., 54.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 950 to 1100 lbs., 75.00 to 79.00 (76.85); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 600.00 to 670.00 (644.56); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1255 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 750 to 1230 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (909.67); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 900 to 1050 lbs., 610.00 to 925.00 (836.21); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 925.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 875 lbs., 675.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 825.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 925 to 1000 lbs., 650.00 to 780.00 (707.29); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1075 lbs., 860.00 fancy; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 995 to 1315 lbs., 680.00 to 1075.00 (860.23); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1150 to 1275 lbs., 875.00 to 1075.00 (970.45); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1205 to 1210 lbs., 920.00 to 950.00 (935.03); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1275.00 fancy; over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 680.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 775.00 to 800.00 (786.90); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1060 lbs., 740.00. Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1320 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 995 lbs., 94.00 fancy.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/per actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 1100.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 980.00 to 1150.00 (1066.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 610.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 750 to 875 lbs., 990.00 to 1060.00 (1020.31); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1200 lbs., 1125.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 870.00 to 1125.00 (1059.22); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 950 to 1200 lbs., 900.00 to 1200.00 (1131.78); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1175.00; over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 990 to 1320 lbs., 860.00 to 1150.00 (1016.85); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1130 to 1200 lbs., 800.00 to 1060.00 (997.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1175 lbs., 1075.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 940 lbs., 1140.00 fancy. Small frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 780 lbs., 450.00.
