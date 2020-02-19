The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 6,339 head of cattle selling the week of Feb. 7 to 13, compared to 4,391 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total this past week included 5,908 head of feeder cattle, 304 head of slaughter cattle and 127 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 3,820 head of feeder cattle, 270 head of slaughter cattle and 301 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the close the previous week, the feeder and stocker cattle were mostly selling $8 to $12 higher with instances of $12 to $15 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. There was limited receipts again and a few auctions were even closed due to very wet and muddy conditions, which put a damper on livestock movement throughout the state. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 47% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle; and 2% was replacement cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.