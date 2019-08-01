The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 5,740 head of cattle selling the week of July 19 to 25, compared to 5,402 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker cattle closed the week steady to $4 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls closed the week steady to $2 higher. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 43% were heifers and 23% were bulls; was 9% slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 48% were bred cows and 42% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight, 3 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 165.00 to 187.50 (173.20); 61 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 185.00 (167.38); 1 head, 340 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 41 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 186.00 (166.94); 102 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 180.00 (159.61); 1 head, 435 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 80 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 170.00 (154.04);7 head, 482 lbs., 168.00 value added; 182 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 165.00 (154.87); 1 head, 500 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 133 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (146.59); 6 head, 566 lbs., 158.00 value added; 63 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 155.00 (141.96); 2 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.04) fleshy; 83 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (140.33); 15 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 141.00 (130.33); 6 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (132.31); 4 head, 805 to 828 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 388 lbs., 169.00; 42 head, 404 to 439 lbs., 135.00 to 164.00 (142.21); 9 head, 484 lbs., 158.00 value added; 2 head, 530 lbs., 127.00; 14 head, 565 to 569 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.51); 12 head, 644 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 8 head, 714 lbs., 143.50; 9 head, 835 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 173.00 (148.20); 32 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 160.00 (144.98); 75 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 122.00 to 160.00 (142.34); 4 head, 411 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (142.04); 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 158.00 (141.01); 21 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 146.00 (134.96); 3 head, 565 lbs., 138.00 value added; 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 144.00 (135.95); 5 head, 670 to 693 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.21); 4 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.48); 5 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (123.43); 1 head, 885 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 335 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.07); 2 head, 430 to 435 lbs., 101.00 to 138.00 (119.39); 8 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (126.10); 6 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 113.00 to 133.50 (127.44); 1 head, 550 lbs., 116.00; 2 head, 572 lbs., 135.00 value added; 1 head, 605 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 147.50; 35 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 162.00 (150.25); 80 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (147.16); 102 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 151.00 (141.32); 2 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.86) fleshy; 140 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (138.41); 6 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.63) fleshy; 5 head, 478 lbs., 145.00 value added; 182 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 141.50 (134.11); 1 head, 545 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 5 head, 513 lbs., 141.00 value added; 123 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (132.09); 1 head, 555 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 101 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (128.42); 2 head, 642 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 1 head, 645 lbs., 142.00 replacement; 16 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (125.23) unweaned; 28 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.95); 1 head, 665 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 24 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 126.50 (122.62); 3 head, 705 to 710 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.00) fleshy; 9 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (117.87); 3 head, 828 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 363 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.57); 10 head, 411 to 423 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.99); 24 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.08); 32 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.59); 3 head, 535 lbs., 123.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (130.39); 23 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 658 lbs., 128.50; 63 head, 842 lbs., 126.00 value added. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 127.00; 25 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 155.00 (137.95); 79 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (137.62); 3 head, 395 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (134.59); 6 head, 416 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 77 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 140.00 (131.95); 4 head, 483 to 485 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.99) thin fleshed; 43 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (125.59); 4 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (129.02) thin fleshed; 20 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (124.68); 2 head, 590 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.01) thin fleshed; 22 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (122.18); 1 head, 600 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (119.89); 5 head, 651 lbs., 119.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 700 to 712 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (115.04); 2 head, 745 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 1 head, 745 lbs., 91.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 755 to 778 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.03); 3 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.59); 7 head, 891 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.18); 6 head, 382 to 385 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (131.32); 7 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (119.69); 3 head, 460 to 470 lbs., 104.00 to 119.00 (112.65); 4 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.77); 2 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.98); 1 head, 630 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 310 to 347 lbs., 150.00 to 185.00 (167.02); 23 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 170.00 (159.91); 1 head, 355 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 177.00 (162.91); 4 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.50) fleshy; 47 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 169.00 (147.51); 2 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (135.64) fleshy; 85 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (142.26); 6 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 117.50 to 141.50 (137.12) fleshy; 83 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (138.51); 9 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.42) fleshy; 1 head, 550 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 96 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (135.76); 3 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.31) fleshy; 64 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 112.00 to 142.00 (126.53); 2 head, 672 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 12 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (119.25); 1 head, 705 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 11 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (114.73); 2 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.54) fleshy; 2 head, 820 to 825 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (105.52); 1 head, 885 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 504 to 526 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.72). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 295 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.50); 7 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (160.79); 1 head, 325 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 121.00 to 163.00 (145.93); 9 head, 365 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (150.44) thin fleshed; 34 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 156.00 (141.67); 2 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (137.72) thin fleshed; 45 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (137.82); 1 head, 455 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 1 head, 485 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 143.00 (134.68); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 136.00 (127.05); 2 head, 555 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 138.00 (124.35); 1 head, 600 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (120.06); 1 head, 655 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 3 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (111.30); 1 head, 760 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 119.00 to 143.00 (128.51); 2 head, 360 to 375 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (115.90); 4 head, 408 to 430 lbs., 100.00 to 132.00 (123.42); 2 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.78); 2 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.47); 1 head, 705 lbs., 60.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 70.00; 1 head, 865 lbs., 55.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 5 head, 1005 to 1560 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (56.37) average dressing; 32 head, 1065 to 1755 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.25) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 60 head, 945 to 1510 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (57.33) average; 3 head, 890 to 900 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.16) average light weight; 71 head, 945 to 1435 lbs., 58.00 to 72.00 (63.54) high; 1 head, 840 lbs., 56.00 high light weight; 8 head, 910 to 1100 lbs., 42.00 to 51.00 (45.41) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 34 head, 860 to 1560 lbs., 45.00 to 59.50 (53.11) average; 8 head, 785 to 890 lbs., 45.00 to 58.50 (52.11) average light weight; 13 head, 900 to 1280 lbs., 58.00 to 68.00 (61.65) high; 1 head, 890 lbs., 58.00 high light weight; 7 head, 915 to 1110 lbs., 30.00 to 51.00 (43.83) low; 11 head, 690 to 885 lbs., 38.50 to 49.00 (43.53) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 18 head, 1190 to 1990 lbs., 72.00 to 86.50 (81.61) average; 17 head, 1340 to 4625 lbs., 83.00 to 96.00 (89.31) high; 9 head, 1005 to 1705 lbs., 47.00 to 80.00 (64.27) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 6 head, 675 to 925 lbs., 79.00 to 104.00 (94.28); 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 855 lbs., 78.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 755 to 1295 lbs., 57.00 to 82.00 (72.13); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 970 lbs., 54.00. Medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 855 lbs., 73.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 660 to 1015 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (59.03); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1345 to 1385 lbs., 65.50 to 67.00 (66.24). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 890 lbs., 950.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1295 lbs., 90.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1195 lbs., 85.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 1010 to 1320 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (60.35); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1140 to 1420 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (62.60); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1180 to 1365 lbs., 62.00 to 75.00 (66.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1200 lbs., 620.00 to 1025.00 (838.43); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 880 to 1410 lbs., 775.00 to 875.00 (833.18); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 900 to 1180 lbs., 685.00 to 830.00 (750.65); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1175 to 1350 lbs., 610.00 to 985.00 (796.75); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 730.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 860 to 1265 lbs., 860.00 to 1300.00 (931.15); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1250 to 1300 lbs., 775.00 to 800.00 (787.75); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1411 lbs., 850.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 950 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 998 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 900 to 1100 lbs., 770.00 to 1000.00 (884.06); over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1100 to 1505 lbs., 800.00 to 1025.00 (890.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 700 lbs., 700.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1535 to 1715 lbs., 1225.00 to 1300.00 (1249.59); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1000 lbs., 750.00 to 840.00 (806.49); over 8 years old, open, 29 head, 850 to 1670 lbs., 830.00 to 1175.00 (1061.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 1185 to 1323 lbs., 1000.00 to 1025.00 (1005.48); over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1660 to 1760 lbs., 1240.00 to 1330.00 (1270.64).
