The Arkansas weekly cattle auction summary for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, reported receipts of 4,391 head of cattle selling, compared to 4,367 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 3,820 head of feeder cattle, 270 head of slaughter catle and 301 head of replacement cattle in comparison to the previous week that indicated the sales of 3,778 head of feeder cattle, 414 head of slaughter cattle and 175 head of replacement cattle. Compared to last week’s close, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling $6 to $8 lower. The feeder and stocker heifers were mostly selling $2 to $5 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. There was limited auction receipts due to muddy and wet conditions, which continue to put a damper on livestock movement throughout the state. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 49% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 58% were bred cows, 0% were bred heifers and 32% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
