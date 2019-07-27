The weekly livestock auction summary for Arkansas for the week of July 12 to 18, indicated receipts of 5,402 head of cattle selling compared to 6,644 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder and stocker steers were uneven closing the week steady to $4 higher. The feeder and stocker heifers closed the week selling unevenly steady. The slaughter cows were mixed with Breaker cows selling $2 to $3 lower and Boner/Lean cows selling steady to $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 44% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 9% stock cows, 66% were bred cows, 1% were bred heifers and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 285 lbs., 182.50; 21 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 147.00 to 192.50 (170.62); 47 head, 350 to 395 370 138.00 to 185.00 161.88 92 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 137.00 to 172.00 (156.82); 71 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 170.00 (152.02); 1 head, 480 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 474 lbs., 162.00 value added; 112 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 134.00 to 163.00 (151.73); 28 head, 519 to 532 lbs., 143.00 to 159.50 (154.87) value added; 82 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (143.25); 122 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 158.00 (142.68); 27 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (136.05); 5 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 139.00 value added; 14 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.53); 18 head, 714 lbs., 143.00 value added; 16 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (129.36); 5 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 119.00 to 132.00 (124.17); 5 head, 841 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 4 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 371 lbs., 143.50; 12 head, 432 lbs., 165.00; 2 head, 432 lbs., 156.00 value added; 27 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 141.50 to 157.00 (146.08); 31 head, 467 lbs., 169.50 value added; 36 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 166.50 (160.79); 18 head, 558 to 562 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (139.74) 18 head, 604 to 605 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (138.44); 29 head, 602 to 604 lbs., 148.50 to 150.50 (149.53) value added; 5 head, 665 lbs., 124.50; 7 head, 659 lbs., 144.00 value added; 4 head, 735 lbs., 138.00; 43 head, 777 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 813 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 171.00 (143.66); 23 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 122.00 to 170.00 (146.00); 3 head, 368 to 370 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (156.99) thin fleshed; 46 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 155.00 (139.85); 40 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (139.61); 4 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.43) value added; 42 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (139.27); 20 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (134.80); 1 head, 595 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (133.49); 25 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (133.31); 1 head, 680 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (133.54); 2 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.01); 2 head, 833 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 3, 1 head, 445 lbs., 118.00; 1 head, 495 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 525 lbs., 117.00, Small and medium frame 2, 1 head, 960 lbs., 66.00; 1 head, 1105 lbs., 57.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 248 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 2 head, 278 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 38 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 130.00 to 162.50 (144.57); 13 head, 326 lbs., 199.50 fancy; 1 head, 345 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 45 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 129.00 to 155.00 (146.18); 8 head, 394 lbs., 191.50 fancy; 98 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (140.17); 11 head, 438 lbs., 181.50 fancy; 1 head, 435 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 11 head, 436 lbs., 144.00 value added; 128 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 151.00 (134.13); 7 head, 462 to 479 lbs., 145.00 to 187.00 (162.63) fancy; 3 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (124.96) fleshy; 14 head, 498 lbs., 136.00 value added; 144 head, 500 to 548 lbs.,. 120.00 to 146.00 (131.64); 3 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (119.62) fleshy; 22 head, 515 lbs., 140.00 value added; 99 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 138.00 (129.66); 1 head, 590 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 34 head, 560 to 583 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.28) value added; 46 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.09); 1 head, 615 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 26 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.87) value added; 34 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (123.72); 3 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.68) fleshy; 10 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (116.74); 3 head, 700 lbs., 128.00 value added; 6 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.86); 2 head, 805 to 815 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (107.48); 1 head, 805 lbs., 132.00 replacement; 1 head, 920 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (138.73); 45 head, 437 to 446 lbs., 151.50 to 154.00 (151.83) value added; 16 head, 480 to 499 lbs., 133.50 to 143.00 (139.96); 6 head, 499 lbs., 144.00 value added; 8 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.48); 31 head, 512 to 536 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.49) value added; 22 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (126.72); 31 head, 565 lbs., 143.00 value added; 19 head, 603 to 611 lbs., 125.50 to 127.50 (126.13); 7 head, 660 to 668 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.14). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 280 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 293 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (142.13); 30 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (136.80); 2 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.97) thin fleshed; 65 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 118.00 to 145.00 (132.48); 79 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 140.00 (130.78); 1 head, 465 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (125.25); 1 head, 510 lbs.,185.00 replacement; 32 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (121.55); 29 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (118.92); 2 head, 615 to 620 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 3 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (110.30); 3 head, 700 to 720 lbs,, 105.00 to 114.00 (110.94); 6 head, 774 to 780 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (110.67); 1 head, 800 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 3, 8 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (119.64); 6 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 130.00 (113.57); 5 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.87); 3 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (110.24); 1 head, 590 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 100.00;
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 295 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 152.50 to 182.50 (166.51); 20 head, 350 to 383 lbs., 151.00 to 185.00 (164.33); 51 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 134.00 to 163.00 (153.82); 1 head, 400 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 43 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 162.00 (148.87); 62 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 155.00 (142.31); 65 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (136.59); 2 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.32) fleshy; 45 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (135.45); 1 head, 610 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 19 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (125.04); 1 head, 665 lbs., 102.00 fleshy; 5 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.78); 3 head, 775 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.67); 1 head, 775 lbs., 97.00 fleshy; 2 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (111.47); 1 head, 850 lbs., 89.00; 3 head, 935 to 945 lbs., 89.00 to 101.00 (95.00); 1 head, 955 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 1030 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 435 lbs., 156.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 153.00 (145.48); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (145.81); 2 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.48) thin fleshed; 37 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (144.55); 3 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.33) thin fleshed; 46 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (138.65); 34 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 115.00 to 142.00 (132.26); 1 head, 505 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 29 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (127.88); 1 head, 560 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 19 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (124.05); 5 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (122.53); 9 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (114.84); 2 head, 760 to 785 lbs., 90.00 to 118.00 (103.77); 1 head, 810 lbs., 92.00; 1 head, 945 lbs., 71.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 435 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.33); 1 head, 485 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1010 to 1578 lbs., 50.00 to 56.50 (53.11) average dressing; 28 head, 1025 to 1640 lbs., 57.50 to 65.50 (61.03) high; 2 head, 1105 to 1425 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.82) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 51 head, 855 to 1440 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (56.45) average; 2 head, 885 to 890 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.51) average light weight; 82 head, 920 to 1820 lbs., 55.00 to 71.00 (62.30) high; 2 head, 815 to 915 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.12) high light weight; 9 head, 865 to 1225 lbs., 36.00 to 50.00 (42.80) low; 7 head, 745 to 905 lbs., 31.00 to 49.00 (39.18) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 36 head, 910 to 1550 lbs., 42.00 to 57.00 (51.59) average; 7 head, 705 to 880 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (48.17) average light weight; 33 head, 900 to 1350 lbs., 54.00 to 68.00 (58.88) high; 8 head, 775 to 915 lbs., 51.50 to 65.00 (55.39) high light weight; 11 head, 935 to 1070 lbs., 31.00 to 50.00 (44.54) low; 8 head, 770 to 895 lbs., 32.00 to 47.00 (39.43) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 38 head, 1100 to 2250 lbs., 70.00 to 86.00 (79.78) average; 14 head, 1360 to 2040 lbs., 82.50 to 93.00 (86.15) high; 12 head, 985 to 1565 lbs., 41.00 to 73.50 (62.97) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, over 2 years old, open, 3 head, 635 to 855 lbs., 94.00 to 106.00 (100.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 730 to 1105 lbs., 58.00 to 81.00 (69.12). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 905 lbs., 65.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 775.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 1000.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 945 to 1035 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (91.79); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1110 lbs., 60.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1470 lbs., 66.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1305 lbs., 85.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 19 head, 1001 to 1430 lbs., 49.50 to 66.00 (60.95); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1040 to 1400 lbs., 53.00 to 62.00 (58.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 , per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 960 lbs., 750.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 800 to 1150 lbs., 800.00 to 1075.00 (975.08); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 1000.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 997 to 1385 lbs., 785.00 to 1000.00 (856.75); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 900 to 1300 lbs., 500.00 to 1000.00 (775.03); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 660.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 960 to 1290 lbs., 550.00 to 875.00 (730.40). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 825 lbs., 650.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1265 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1235 lbs., 860.00; over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1200 to 1405 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (895.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1100 lbs., 1050.00 to 1125.00 (1091.25); 2 to 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1270 to 1470 lbs., 925.00 to 1285.00 (1150.56); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 1025.00.
