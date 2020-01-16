The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 11,242 head of cattle selling the week of Jan. 3 to 9, compared to 7,501 head the previous reporting period in December, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The report indicate receipts of 10,514 head of feeder cattle, 590 head of slaughter cattle and 138 head of replacement cattle, compared to 6,095 head of feeder cattle, 825 head of slaughter cattle and 581 head of replacement cattle the previous reporting period. A market trend was not applicable due to holidays. However, market was firm for the week to start off 2020. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 18% stock cows, 67% were bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
