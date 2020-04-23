The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 3,568 head of cattle selling the week of April 10 to 16, compared to 3,178 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 2,984 head of feeder cattle, 450 head of slaughter cattle and 134 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous period’s total of 2,722 head of feeder cattle, 338 head of slaughter cattle and 118 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the stocker steers and heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $4 to $8 higher. The feeder and stocker steers and heifers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $6 higher. The slaughter bulls were fully selling $10 higher. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 42% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 32% stock cows, 44% were bred cows, 4% were bred heifers and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
