The Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 6,644 head of cattle selling July 5 to 11, compared to 5,862 head the week of June 24, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder and stocker steers were mostly selling steady to $5 higher with instances up to $10 higher on heavy five weights. The feeder and stocker heifers were steady to $5 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were unevenly steady. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers, 21% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 10% stock cows, 61% were bred cows, 0% were bred heifers, 28% were cow-calf pairs and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 190.00 to 210.00 (200.71); 35 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 140.00 to 192.50 (168.76); 1 head, 325 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 68 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 144.00 to 186.00 (165.00); 1 head, 350 lbs., 182.50 thin fleshed; 90 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 175.00 (158.09); 1 head, 435 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 92 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 164.00 (147.89); 6 head, 486 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 79 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 160.00 (147.39); 6 head, 508 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.48) value added; 67 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 157.00 (141.01); 75 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (137.65); 12 head, 600 to 622 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.73) fleshy; 6 head, 641 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 12 head, 624 to 630 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (138.42) value added; 54 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (137.38); 1 head, 685 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 2 head, 698 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 7 head, 651 to 670 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.71) value added; 20 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (126.30); 2 head, 702 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 4 head, 721 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 5 head, 707 lbs., 139.00 value added; 4 head, 815 to 830 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.75); 2 head, 855 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 344 lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 427 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 170.00 (154.18) thin fleshed; 5 head, 440 lbs., 144.00 value added; 7 head, 496 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 599 lbs., 139.00. 20 head, 599 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 562 to 587 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (151.22) value added; 16 head, 627 to 631 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.37); 11 head, 634 to 639 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (135.87) unweaned; 4 head, 681 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 657 lbs., 140.00 value added; 11 head, 705 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 3 head, 717 lbs., 129.50 value added; 22 head, 762 lbs., 132.75; 43 head, 824 lbs., 140.00; 46 head, 890 lbs., 133.50; 5 head, 904 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 125.00 to 169.00 (145.01); 34 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 127.00 to 160.00 (138.16); 65 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (140.18); 2 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.49) thin fleshed; 60 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 121.00 to 153.00 (141.34); 1 head, 485 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 58 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (135.70); 1 head, 505 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (134.65); 1 head, 565 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 43 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (133.89); 21 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.90); 13 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.70); 1 head, 715 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 788 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (122.59); 3 head, 855 to 870 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (112.06); 2 head, 905 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 308 to 330 lbs., 105.00 to 141.00 (128.44); 1 head, 340 lbs., 111.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (128.98); 16 head, 417 to 432 lbs., 100.00 to 138.00 (130.52); 2 head, 435 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 107.00 to 130.00 (118.20); 2 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.49); 3 head, 607 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 660 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 705 lbs., 105.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 326 lbs., 60.00; 2 head, 712 lbs., 50.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.25); 37 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 165.00 (148.96); 93 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 131.00 to 164.00 (146.60); 127 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 124.00 to 157.00 (141.03); 1 head, 440 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 112 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 123.00 to 150.00 (135.74); 3 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.31) fleshy; 4 head, 454 lbs., 146.00 value added; 129 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (131.62); 6 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (117.16) fleshy; 12 head, 529 lbs., 133.00 value added; 84 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (128.32); 7 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (112.43) fleshy; 9 head, 576 lbs., 129.50 value added; 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.82); 1 head, 630 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 31 head, 602 to 624 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.14) unweaned; 9 head, 644 lbs., 126.00 value added; 24 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 111.00 to 129.00 (121.10); 4 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (113.02) fleshy; 7 head, 659 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 14 head, 657 to 664 661 lbs., l128.50 to 130.00 (129.25) value added; 39 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 129.00 (119.24); 13 head, 719 lbs., 121.00 guaranteed open; 9 head, 703 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 14 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (126.32) value added; 6 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (103.64); 15 head, 760 to 786 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.83) guaranteed open; 2 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.97); 1 head, 980 lbs., 97.00 guaranteed open; 1 head, 1070 lbs., 85.00 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 339 lbs., 135.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 387 to 396 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (139.61) thin fleshed 3 head, 375 lbs., 132.00 value added; 6 head, 441 lbs., 130.50; 11 head, 444 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 121.00 to 141.00 (135.23); 10 head, 496 lbs., 138.00 value added; 16 head, 532 to 546 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.82); 19 head, 502 to 514 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (140.45) value added; 52 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.58); 27 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (135.39) value added; 14 head, 600 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 672 lbs., 125.00; 37 head, 711 to 733 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (119.25); 2 head, 717 lbs., 115.00 guaranteed open; 8 head, 798 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 152.00 (133.55); 1 head, 340 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (130.31); 1 head, 390 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 61 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 115.00 to 143.00 (130.34); 3 head, 420 to 430 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.26) thin fleshed; 77 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 109.00 to 139.00 (127.22); 1 head, 480 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 105.00 to 134.00 (122.66); 49 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 131.00 (122.24); 1 head, 575 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 4 head, 580 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.26) thin fleshed; 52 head, 600 to 648 626 lbs., 114.00 to 129.00 (120.84); 1 head, 620 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 2 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.49) thin fleshed; 6 head, 614 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 1 head, 610 lbs., 117.00 value added; 16 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (117.93); 1 head, 655 lbs., 117.00 value added; 8 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (112.10); 3 head, 758 to 775 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.31); 8 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 90.00 to 103.00 (94.46); 6 head, 863 to 875 lbs., 90.00 to 106.00 (103.30). Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 330 to 335 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (108.98); 6 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 91.00 to 125.00 (112.31); 1 head, 355 lbs., 115.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (115.37); 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 120.00 (108.51); 3 head, 535 to 540 lbs., 97.00 to 110.00 (103.65); 4 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.53); 1 head, 635 lbs., 90.00. Small and medium frame 3, 2 head, 398 lbs., 61.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 46.00; 1 head, 490 lbs., 49.00; 3 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 41.00 to 48.00 (43.93).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 275 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 150.00 to 178.00 (169.92); 21 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 143.00 to 180.00 (168.09); 83 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 171.00 (156.47); 1 head, 445 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 76 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 165.00 (149.51); 94 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 157.00 (142.53); 1 head, 500 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 50 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 148.00 (135.67); 3 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.03) fleshy; 52 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (131.16); 3 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (118.33) fleshy; 39 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (123.74); 1 head, 655 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 22 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 123.00 (115.23); 1 head, 745 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 12 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (114.66); 3 head, 822 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 587 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 134.00 to 165.00 (152.77); 1 head, 305 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (146.29); 24 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 156.00 (138.12); 5 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (140.29) thin fleshed; 77 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 150.00 (137.47); 2 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.51) thin fleshed; 50 head, 500 to 547 524 113.00 to 142.00 (132.21); 2 head, 500 to 505 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.01) thin fleshed; 51 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 139.00 125.41; 2 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (109.58) fleshy; 16 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 114.00 to 131.00 (122.93); 18 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 127.00 (115.04); 1 head, 665 lbs., 106.00 fleshy; 6 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 107.00 to 122.00 (116.50); 2 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.47); 1 head, 750 lbs., 117.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 815 lbs., 111.00; 2 head, 860 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 3, 2 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.61); 1 head, 490 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 585 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 710 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 755 lbs., 90.00. Small and medium frame 3, 1 head, 335 lbs., 71.00; 1 head, 465 lbs., 70.00; 3 head, 530 to 535 lbs., 50.00 to 95.00 (78.39).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 12 head, 1165 to 1675 lbs., 52.00 to 60.50 (56.41) average dressing; 10 head, 950 to 1810 lbs., 58.00 to 67.50 (61.87) high; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 50.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 67 head, 930 to 1560 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.72) average; 6 head, 730 to 905 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (44.49) average light weight; 38 head, 990 to 1775 lbs., 55.00 to 68.00 (61.12) high; 5 head, 875 to 915 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.64) high light weight; 26 head, 950 to 1235 lbs., 38.00 to 54.50 (47.36) low; 9 head, 645 to 895 lbs., 27.00 to 49.00 (36.93) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 58 head, 840 to 1290 lbs., 40.00 to 58.00 (50.23) average; 4 head, 690 to 870 lbs., 44.00 to 52.00 (48.15) average light weight; 22 head, 925 to 1390 lbs., 46.00 to 62.50 (56.73) high; 5 head, 830 to 915 lbs., 49.00 to 59.00 (54.85) high light weight; 6 head, 820 to 1200 lbs., 35.00 to 48.00 (44.07) low; 3 head, 805 to 860 lbs., 36.00 to 50.00 (43.50) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 33 head, 1155 to 2385 lbs., 74.00 to 85.00 (80.61) average; 26 head, 1340 to 2040 lbs., 80.00 to 95.50 (87.35) high; 8 head, 1035 to 1700 lbs., 64.00 to 81.50 (71.72) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, under 2 years old, open, 8 head, 640 to 885 lbs., 61.00 to 111.00 (87.12); 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 865 lbs., 66.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 7 head, 630 to 855 lbs., 75.00 to 100.00 (88.61); 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 790 to 1000 lbs., 57.00 to 70.00 (64.24). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 955 lbs., 750.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 935 to 1115 lbs., 900.00 to 1025.00 (973.56); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1080 to 1280 lbs., 900.00 to 1025.00 (986.15); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1125 to 1295 lbs., 850.00 to 1025.00 (953.71); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1415 lbs., 950.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 715 to 1120 lbs., 54.00 to 97.00 (76.24); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 750 to 1150 lbs., 59.00 to 110.00 (80.87); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 910 lbs., 63.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 725 to 1060 lbs., 57.00 to 68.00 (61.24); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 925 to 1135 lbs., 61.00 to 73.00 (66.34); under 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 60.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 885 lbs., 55.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 21 head, 1050 to 1345 lbs., 53.00 to 61.50 (57.75); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1135 lbs., 60.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 975 lbs., 860.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 800 to 1190 lbs., 750.00 to 1125.00 (958.88); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 865 to 935 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (801.07); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1022 to 1195 lbs., 700.00 to 735.00 (705.71);5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1155 to 1440 lbs., 700.00 to 860.00 (791.94); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1250 lbs., 810.00 to 890.00 (851.67); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1025.00; under 5 year old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 38 head, 1081 to 1370 lbs., 800.00 to 1125.00 (1033.37); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 905 lbs., 600.00; over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1084 to 1340 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (872.12). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 810 lbs., 109.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 885.00 to 1150.00 (1047.42); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1090 to 1100 lbs., 975.00 to 1050.00 (999.85). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1075 to 1200 lbs., 1075.00 to 1200.00 (1156.60); over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 1200.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 10 head, 705 to 1155 lbs., 700.00 to 1250.00 (1060.13); 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 900 to 1400 lbs., 725.00 to 1350.00 (991.55); over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 925 to 1095 lbs., 500.00 to 800.00 (693.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 1070.00 to 1100.00 (1085.00); 2 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1070 to 2025 lbs., 800.00 to 1350.00 (1042.18); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1190 to 1250 lbs., 780.00 to 1075.00 (931.13); over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1000 to 1350 lbs., 710.00 to 1000.00 (877.26). Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 1500.00.
