Arkansas weekly livestock auction summary for the week of April 3 to 9, reported receipts of 3,178 head of cattle compared to 6,493 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Arkansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Little Rock, Arkansas.
The total included 2,722 head of feeder cattle, 338 head of slaughter cattle and 118 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous reporting period’s total of 5,287 head of feeder cattle, 875 head of slaughter cattle and 331 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the market trend was not established due to the week’s limited number of comparable sales; however, a lower undertone was noted on mostly all classes.The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 41% were heifers and 18% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 25% stock cows, 52% were bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%.
