Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,218 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 1,158 head on Sept. 5 and 1,599 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder steers and heifers for a market trend. The steer and heifer calves were lower on a limited test. The quality was fair to attractive with several new crop calves on offer with weak demand. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $6 lower. The slaughter bulls were too few for a market test. A total of 223 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 40% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 333 lbs., 190.00; 4 head, 411 lbs., 174.00; 25 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 154.00 to 157.50 (156.15); 32 head, 512 to 526 lbs., 150.00 to 154.50 (153.54); 11 head, 563 to 569 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.92); 9 head, 574 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 9 head, 646 lbs., 135.50 full; 5 head, 646 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 6 head, 691 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 651 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 670 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 5 head, 716 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 768 to 788 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.51); 3 head, 858 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 385 lbs., 167.50; 4 head, 546 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 579 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.34); 5 head, 675 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 733 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 506 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 391 lbs., 139.00; 19 head, 413 to 434 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (135.18) unweaned; 14 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.20) unweaned; 33 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (124.97) unweaned; 6 head, 581 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 9 head, 601 to 621 lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.28); 8 head, 636 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 7 head, 644 lbs., 123.00 full; 4 head, 658 lbs., 129.00; 20 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.13); 4 head, 795 lbs., 122.50; 31 head, 806 to 827 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (121.38); 4 head, 1013 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 488 lbs., 126.00; 4 head, 533 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 4, 6 head, 517 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 311 to 339 lbs., 193.00 to 199.00 (195.99); 4 head, 389 lbs., 178.00; 8 head, 403 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 6 head, 477 lbs., 158.50; 28 head, 500 to 516 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.56) unweaned; 7 head, 570 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 8 head, 600 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 659 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 8 head, 801 lbs., 106.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 74 head, 1304 to 1611 lbs., 54.75 to 60.00 (57.25) average dressing; 7 head, 1180 to 1425 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (53.29) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 41 head, 1104 to 1440 lbs., 54.25 to 57.50 (54.47) average; 42 head, 1090 to 1311 lbs., 48.00 to 54.50 (53.37) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1010 to 1205 lbs., 44.00 to 51.50 (48.24) low; 13 head, 807 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (46.89) low light weight; 1 head, 835 lbs., 43.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1575 lbs., 80.00 average; 4 head, 1295 to 1785 lbs., 73.50 to 78.00 (75.69) low. Bulls 2, 2 head, 1545 to 1725 lbs., 62.00 to 63.00 (62.47) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 940 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 790 to 1250 lbs., 500.00 to 760.00 (646.19); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 990 to 1180 lbs., 650.00 to 850.00 (714.21); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1120 to 1280 lbs., 650.00 to 700.00 (657.69).
