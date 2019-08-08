Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,584 head of cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 2,015 head selling on July 25 and 2,232 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and over 700 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were unevenly steady on a light test. There were not enought steer and heifer calves for a market test. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 37% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 76% bred cows and 24% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 491 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 6 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.52); 17 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 154.00 to 155.50 (154.96); 6 head, 594 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 4 head, 635 lbs., 154.50; 25 head, 647 to 648 lbs., 143.50 to 146.50 (143.86) unweaned; 26 head, 665 to 693 lbs., 144.50 to 150.00 (145.86); 17 head, 736 to 744 lbs., 140.00 to 148.75 (145.44); 5 head, 709 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 39 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (142.98); 57 head, 810 to 834 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (135.90); 25 head, 878 to 880 lbs., 137.00 to 137.25 (137.15); 86 head, 908 to 920 lbs., 128.50 to 134.50 (129.98); 14 head, 1083 lbs., 121.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 443 lbs., 154.00; 19 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 151.50 to 155.50 (154.19); 6 head, 598 lbs., 150.00; 18 head, 601 to 612 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.49); 23 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (139.29); 59 head, 842 lbs., 133.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 325 lbs., 151.00; 3 head, 470 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 486 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 9 head, 501 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 8 head, 566 to 594 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.51); 19 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.83); 15 head, 698 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.67); 55 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.23); 25 head, 771 to 775 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (127.94); 73 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (122.93); 42 head, 858 to 890 lbs., 119.50 to 122.00 (120.24); 15 head, 940 lbs., 114.50; 21 head, 1025 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 429 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 541 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 402 lbs., 174.00; 3 head, 518 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 516 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 3 head, 575 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 6 head, 628 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 11 head, 723 lbs., 121.00; 11 head, 868 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 398 lbs., 171.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 341 lbs., 141.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1230 to 1665 lbs., 59.50 to 65.00 (62.21) average dressing; 8 head, 1340 to 2060 lbs., 67.50 to 74.00 (70.08) high; 2 head, 1375 to 1470 lbs., 57.00 to 58.50 (57.72) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1120 to 1440 lbs., 59.50 to 66.00 (61.76) average; 2 head, 1155 to 1300 lbs., 67.50 to 68.00 (67.74) high; 7 head, 1075 to 1425 lbs., 53.00 to 58.50 (56.36) low; 2 head, 935 to 970 lbs., 53.50 to 55.50 (54.52) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1176 to 1430 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.07) average; 1 head, 1370 lbs., 64.00 high; 17 head, 1050 to 1375 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (53.07) low; 4 head, 905 to 970 lbs., 47.00 to 53.00 (49.69) low light weight; 1 head, 850 lbs., 42.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1555 to 2185 lbs., 84.50 to 88.50 (86.87) average; 2 head, 1865 to 1955 lbs., 93.50 to 95.50 (94.48) high; 4 head, 1495 to 1700 lbs., 75.00 to 79.50 (77.35) low. Bulls 2, 4 head, 1195 to 1515 lbs., 64.00 to 70.50 (66.93) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 915 to 1388 lbs., 650.00 to 830.00 (714.52); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1170 to 1580 lbs., 830.00 to 975.00 (913.62); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1210 to 1380 lbs., 850.00 to 1000.00 (899.35); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1188 lbs., 710.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 685.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1250.00; 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 1325.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 975.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1400.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 985.00.
