Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 981 head of cattle selling on March 12, compared to 1,630 head on March 5 and 1,228 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 929 head on feeder cattle, 40 head of slaughter cattle and 12 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,443 head of feeder cattle, 120 head of slaughter cattle and 67 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $7 to $12 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $9 to $12 lower. The steer calves were selling $9 to $19 lower. The heifer calves were selling $8 to $17 lower. The quality was good to attractive weak demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were not tested with limited receipts. A total of 52 cows and bulls was sold with 77% going to packers. The supply included 95% feeder cttle with 43% steers, 53% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
