Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,802 head of cattle selling on Oct. 18, compared to 1,544 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers did not have enough comparable cattle for a market trend. The steer and heifer calves were lower on a limited test. The quality was fair to attractive with good demand for yearlings. The slaughter cows featuring Breakers and Lean cows were selling $1 to $2 higher and Boner cows were selling $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 518 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 47% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 439 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 445 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 26 head, 462 to 473 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (157.08); 22 head, 471 to 487 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (141.87) unweaned; 25 head, 513 to 539 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (149.09); 5 head, 518 lbs., 141.50 unweaned; 36 hed, 561 to 581 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.66); 35 head, 566 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (131.65) unweaned; 5 head, 640 lbs., 142.00; 28 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 128.25 to 132.00 (130.34) unweaned; 39 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (145.86); 26 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (131.24) unweaned; 76 head, 704 to 729 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (148.40); 10 head, 828 to 830 lbs., 143.00 to 143.25 (143.12); 5 head, 1087 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 380 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (155.33); 15 head, 594 lbs., 142.50; 20 head, 615 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (136.25); 6 head, 718 lbs., 145.00; 15 head, 835 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 329 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 373 to 388 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.49); 13 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.20); 21 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (119.63) unweaned; 13 head, 462 to 488 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.66); 4 head, 484 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 48 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (121.700 unweaned; 8 head, 549 lbs., 130.0; 71 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (119.86) unweaned; 41 head, 552 to 584 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.59); 8 head, 599 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 40 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (120.35) unweaned; 10 head, 619 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 628 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 30 head, 606 to 620 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.77) unweaned; 19 head, 651 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 4 head, 680 lbs., 118.50 unweaned; 61 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.69); 14 head, 759 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 370 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 402 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 586 lbs., 130.00; 34 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (128.40); 8 head, 661 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 742 lbs., 133.00; 12 head, 855 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 422 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 442 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 23 head, 459 to 491 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.22) unweaned; 5 head, 541 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 14 head, 511 to 535 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.82) unweaned; 31 head, 576 to 599 lbs., 114.00 to 119.50 (118.15) unweaned; 5 head, 631 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 651 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 10 head, 935 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 425 to 437 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 7 head, 551 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 10 head, 631 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1485 to 1840 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (61.06) average dressing; 39 head, 1120 to 1533 lbs., 40.00 to 56.00 (53.46) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 52 head, 1060 to 1691 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (56.24) average; 90 head, 1075 to 1570 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (49.14) low; 1 head, 975 lbs., 43.00 low light weight; 2 head, 1115 to 1135 lbs., 40.00 to 44.00 (42.02) very low; 1 head, 900 lbs., 41.00 very low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 22 head, 1112 to 1270 lbs., 57.50 to 58.00 (57.53) average; 1 head, 955 lbs., 52.00 average light weight; 93 head, 980 to 1378 lbs., 39.00 to 52.00 (44.34) low; 12 head, 885 to 996 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (41.97) low light weight; 8 head, 1035 to 1205 lbs., 33.00 to 40.00 (37.58) very low; 8 head, 905 to 955 lbs., 34.00 to 39.00 (35.92) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1655 to 2030 lbs., 79.50 to 84.00 (81.70) average; 2 head, 1640 to 1860 lbs., 73.00 to 73.50 (73.23) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1390 to 1890 lbs., 51.50 to 63.50 (58.64) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1075 to 1265 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (716.90); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1087 lbs., 910.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 28 head, 1090 to 1355 lbs., 675.00 to 925.00 (780.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1054 lbs., 600.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1130 to 1150 lbs., 600.00 to 700.00 (632.94); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1230 lbs., 625.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 lbs., 875.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1500 lbs., 1100.00; over 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1258 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 1010.00 to 1050.00 (1022.92).
