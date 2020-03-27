Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 288 head of cattle selling on March 19, compared to 989 head on March 12 and 2,854 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 243 head of feeder cattle, 24 head of slaughter cattle and 21 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 929 head of feeder cattle, 40 head of slaughter cattle and 12 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, extremely light receipts would not allow a comparable market trend for the calves, feeders or cow and bull markets. A total of 45 cows and bulls was sold with 53% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 42% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
