The Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,203 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 859 head on Aug. 22 and 1,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to a week ago, the feeder steers and heifers were not well tested; however, a higher undertone was noted. The steer and heifer calves were higher on a lightly tested market. The quality was fair to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 194 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 43% bred cows and 57% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 398 lbs., 179.00; 9 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (159.73); 16 head, 525 to 534 lbs., 154.50 to 156.50 (155.37) unweaned; 24 head, 554 to 569 lbs., 146.50 to 150.50 (148.74); 15 head, 608 to 639 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.87) fleshy; 29 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (142.31) unweaned; 13 head, 666 to 681 lbs., 145.50; 30 head, 659 to 666 lbs., 138.50 to 140.50 (138.90) fleshy; 12 head, 657 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 5 head, 733 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 716 lbs., 139.50 fleshy; 5 head, 845 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 472 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 579 lbs., 137.50’ 10 head, 578 lbs., 143.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 652 lbs., 141.00; 86 head, 716 to 722 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.73); 7 head, 790 lbs., 130.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 5 head, 495 lbs., 63.00
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 320 to 329 lbs., 145.00 to 163.00 (158.12); 7 head, 412 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.12); 4 head, 503 lbs., 136.00; 9 head, 520 to 533 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.31) unweaned; 22 head, 565 to 578 lbs., 132.75 to 135.00 (134.37); 20 head, 554 to 578 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (133.17) unweaned; 34 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (135.04); 5 head, 629 lbs., 132.50 fleshy; 7 head, 612 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 21 head, 700 to 722 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.68); 10 head, 781 to 783 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.75) guaranteed open; 10 head, 804 to 818 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.73); 8 head, 810 lbs., 123.75 guaranteed open; 9 head, 1039 lbs., 106.50 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 587 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 325 lbs., 187.00; 26 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 163.50 to 190.00 (167.26); 5 head, 461 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 516 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 3 head, 613 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 9 head, 728 lbs., 128.00; 34 head, 649 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.59).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1155 to 1625 lbs., 60.00 to 66.50 (63.78) average dressing; 4 head, 1458 to 1520 lbs., 67.50 to 69.00 (68.37) high; 1 head, 1380 lbs., 57.50 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 29 head, 1005 to 1440 lbs., 59.00 to 66.50 (61.48) average; 17 head, 1225 to 1299 lbs., 67.00 to 69.00 (67.63) high; 6 head, 1120 to 1460 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (55.40) low; 1 head, 920 lbs., 51.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 29 head, 930 to 1305 lbs., 57.00 to 61.00 (57.73) average; 13 head, 975 to 1355 lbs., 49.00 to 56.50 (52.45) low; 13 head, 845 to 990 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (48.37)low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1570 to 2150 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (87.49) average; 4 head, 1550 to 1880 lbs., 91.50 to 94.00 (92.33) high; 4 head, 1325 to 1755 lbs., 71.00 to 80.00 (77.11) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1205 to 1475 lbs., 835.00 to 1000.00 (925.81). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 785.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 850 to 875 lbs., 1000.00 to 1225.00 (1114.13); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 750 lbs., 700.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.