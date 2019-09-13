The Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,158 head selling on Sept. 5, compared to 1,203 head on Aug. 29 and 869 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were too lightly tested for an accurate trend with a lower undertone noted. The steer and heifer calves were lower on limited comparable sales. The quality was fair to good with fair demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 172 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 3% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 97% bred cows, 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 387 to 392 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (181.38); 10 head, 408 to 429 lbs., 166.00 to 184.00 (171.21); 10 head, 498 lbs., 151.50 unweaned; 4 head, 513 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 10 head, 559 to 583 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (147.06); 7 head, 578 to 591 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (134.17) unweaned; 18 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.16) unweaned; 13 head, 666 lbs., 140.50; 9 head, 674 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 13 head, 716 to 746 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (135.73); 5 head, 701 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 38 head, 759 to 799 ls., 131.75 to 135.50 (134.17); 6 head, 754 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 826 lbs., 129.50; 20 head, 861 lbs., 127.50; 28 head, 902 to 943 lbs., 120.00 to 122.75 (121.64); 12 head, 963 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 453 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 495 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 503 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 16 head, 554 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 621 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 782 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 721 lbs., 110.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3, 11 head, 305 lbs., 44.00; 7 head, 356 lbs., 48.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 343 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 6 head, 354 lbs., 145.50; 4 head, 368 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 8 head, 418 lbs., 142.00; 20 head, 420 to 446 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (135.19) unweaned; 24 head, 461 to 490 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.13) unweaned; 10 head, 517 to 519 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (132.51) unweaned; 5 head, 597 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 555 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 5 head, 614 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 642 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 3 head, 633 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 5 head, 674 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 674 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.19) unweaned; 4 head, 743 lbs., 125.50; 20 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (124.35); 19 head, 835 to 846 lbs., 115.00 to 119.50 (118.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 500 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 10 head, 576 to 593 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.36); 13 head, 687 to 699 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 165.50 to 173.00 (170.42); 13 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (150.39) unweaned; 22 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (138.98) unweaned; 6 head, 594 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 6 head, 638 lbs., 118.50 unweaned; 6 head, 673 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 478 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 616 lbs., 122.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1215 to 1470 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.33) average dressing; 1 head, 1575 lbs., 69.50 high; 7 head, 1165 to 1520 lbs., 53.00 to 57.50 ((56.20) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1115 to 1285 lbs., 60.00 to 64.00 (60.99) average; 2 head, 1418 lbs., 68.00 high; 17 head, 960 to 1380 lbs., 51.00 to 57.50 (54.88) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1020 lbs., 59.00 average; 1 head, 925 lbs., 60.00 average light weight; 29 head, 995 to 1460 lbs., 47.50 to 56.00 (51.74) low; 5 head, 875 to 970 lbs., 44.00 to 51.50 (47.67) low light weight; 1 head, 715 lbs., 35.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1340 to 2220 lbs., 83.50 to 90.00 (86.59) average; 1 head, 1895 lbs., 92.00 high; 6 head, 1205 to 2055 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (72.93) low. Bulls 2, 2 head, 1205 to 1255 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (58.43) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 935 to 1000 lbs., 735.00 to 775.00 (761.06); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1030 to 1093 lbs., 800.00 to 875.00 (850.98); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 875 to 1175 lbs., 600.00 to 650.00 (615.46); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 985 to 1205 lbs., 675.00 to 800.00 (716.48); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 989 to 1097 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 995 to 1274 lbs., 660.00 to 785.00 (756.33).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1000.00,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.