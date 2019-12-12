Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,662 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 2,996 head on Nov. 21 and 2,092 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 2,243 head of feeder cattle, 267 head of slaughter cattle and 152 head of replacement cattle, compared to 2,490 head of feeder cattle, 360 head of slaughter cattle and 146 head of replacement cattle two week ago. Compared to the last sale two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers sere selling $3 to $5 higher. The steer calves were selling $8 to $13 higher and heifer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher. Th quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 419 cows and bulls was sold with 64% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 39% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
