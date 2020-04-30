Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,210 head of cattle selling on April 23, compared to 768 head on April 16 and 1,030 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,133 head of feeder cattle, 64 head of slaughter cattle and 13 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 710 head of feeder cattle, 46 head of slaughter cattle and 12 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 907 head of feeder cattle, 100 head of slaughter cattle and 23 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were higher on a limited test. The steer and heifer calves did not offer enough cattle for a market test. The quality was fair to good with good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 higher on a limited test. A total of 77 cows and bulls was sold with 83% going to packers. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 49% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 345 lbs., 180.00; 9 head, 381 lbs., 166.00; 12 head, 460 to 466 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.28) unweaned; 14 head, 550 to 563 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.30); 45 head, 566 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 618 to 635 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.37); 57 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 141.00 (128.83); 46 head, 664 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.29); 46 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 113.50 to 123.00 (116.80); 13 head, 804 to 811 lbs., 112.00 to 112.50 (112.31); 20 head, 896 lbs., 103.25; 22 head, 927 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 970 lbs., 100.00; 10 head, 1037 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 341 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 417 lbs., 158.00; 7 head, 653 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 731 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 753 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 441 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 445 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 403 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 29 head, 517 lbs., 134.00; 48 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.45); 84 head, 603 to 611 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (121.92); 29 head, 696 lbs., 111.00; 20 head, 705 lbs., 109.00; 59 head, 768 to 797 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.10); 27 head, 828 to 843 lbs., 91.00 to 97.50 (93.09); 8 head, 933 lbs., 92.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 365 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 403 lbs., 131.00; 15 head, 473 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 537 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 568 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 639 to 640 lbs., 105.50 to 114.00 (108.90); 16 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (100.44); 22 head, 728 to 729 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.59); 4 head, lbs., 90.00; 18 head, 828 lbs., 94.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 401 lbs., 154.00; 3 head, 605 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 696 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 480 lbs., 137.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1035 to 1340 lbs., 58.50 to 65.00 (61.66) average dressing; 2 head, 1455 to 1530 lbs., 68.50 to 69.00 (68.76) high; 5 head, 1155 to 1220 lbs., 52.50 to 58.00 (54.42) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1075 to 1375 lbs., 58.50 to 66.00 (60.39) average; 1 head, 1525 lbs., 67.50 high; 8 head, 1060 to 1280 lbs., 48.00 to 63.50 (53.92) low; 3 head, 1032 lbs., 46.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1000 to 1235 lbs., 46.50 to 52.00 (48.43) low; 5 head, 940 to 980 lbs., 46.50 to 48.00 (47.10) low light weight; 3 head, 1012 lbs., 42.50 very low; 8 head, 863 to 985 lbs., 38.00 to 41.00 (38.91) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 2030 to 2170 lbs., 89.50 to 91.50 (90.47) average; 2 head, 1840 to 2145 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (91.61) high; 2 head, 1785 to 1950 lbs., 82.50 to 85.50 (83.93) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 890 lbs., 725.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head 1100 to 1125 lbs., 760.00.
