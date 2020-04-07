Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 851 head of cattle selling on April 2, compared to 1,291 head on March 26 and 855 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 737 head of feeder cattle, 85 head of slaughter cattle and 29 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,036 head of feeder cattle, 199 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $8 to $12 lower. The steer and heifer calves were mostly selling $4 to $11 lower. The quality was fair to good with weak demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were much lower on a limited test. A total of 114 cows and bulls was sold with 75% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows, 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 337 lbs., 201.00; 10 head, 385 to 397 lbs., 177.00 to 181.00 (178.17); 3 head, 400 lbs., 171.00; 21 head, 465 to 483 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (167.24); 13 head, 531 to 544 lbs., 153.00 to 157.50 (155.40); 11 head, 580 to 581 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (147.31); 3 head, 602 lbs., 137.00; 35 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.08); 40 head, 757 to 772 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (120.47); 16 head, 865 to 870 lbs., 102.50 to 109.00 (106.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 533 lbs., 147.00; 52 head, 646 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.19); 32 head, 733 to 741 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.48); 40 head, 837 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 926 lbs., 100.00
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 354 lbs., 144.00; 26 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.65); 10 head, 467 lbs., 139.50; 3 head, 515 lbs., 126.00; 14 head, 553 to 579 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (123.12); 9 head, 618 lbs., 122.00; 8 head, 688 lbs., 105.00; 56 head, 722 to 730 lbs., 107.50; 20 head, 755 to 767 lbs., 100.00 to 107.50 (105.36); 6 head, 853 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 406 to 414 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.68); 5 head, 491 lbs., 121.00; 10 head, 583 lbs., 122.50; 12 head, 635 lbs., 113.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 370 lbs., 196.00; 3 head, 410 lbs., 174.00; 9 head, 564 to 574 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.60).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1290 to 1625 lbs., 53.00 to 55.00 (54.32) average dressing; 6 head, 1145 to 1615 lbs., 46.00 to 52.50 (48.23) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 3 head, 1235 to 1405 lbs., 52.00 to 53.50 (52.84) average; 20 head, 1020 to 1306 lbs., 45.00 to 50.75 (48.25) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1035 to 1135 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (43.49) low; 3 head, 865 to 980 lbs., 41.00 to 44.50 (42.73) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1615 to 2020 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (81.11) average; 1 head, 2160 lbs., 85.00 high; 6 head, 1325 to 1715 lbs., 71.00 to 80.00 (74.68) low. Bulls 2, 2 head, 1450 to 1550 lbs., 52.50 to 54.00 (53.23) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1040 lbs., 960.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 865 to 1130 lbs., 450.00 to 550.00 (506.64); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1135 to 1550 lbs., 600.00 to 875.00 (678.92); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 865 to 1280 lbs., 600.00 to 685.00 (650.72); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1445 lbs., 600.00 to 650.00 (627.84).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1200.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1200.00.
