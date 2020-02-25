Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,582 head of cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 660 head on Feb. 13 and 1,581 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,368 head of feeder cattle, 137 head of slaughter cattle and 77 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 567 head of feeder cattle, 55 head of slaughter cattle and 38 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers there was no test because of limited receipts. The steer calves weighing under 400 pounds were lower and those over 400 pounds were selling higher on a limited test. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher. The quality was good to attractive with several drafts off wheat pasture. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 higher. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 34% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
