Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,631 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 1,621 head on Sept. 26 and 2,241 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $5 higher. The steer and heifer calves were not enough of comparable cattle for a market trend. The quality was fair to attractive. The demand was good for the thin, long weaned calves with very little demand for short weaned and fleshy calves. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. A total of 171 cows and bulls was sold with 84% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 366 lbs., 186.00; 26 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (165.54); 22 head, 479 to 498 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (156.28) unweaned; 26 head, 505 to 528 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (150.80); 50 head, 527 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (143.75) unweaned; 4 head, 594 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 557 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 75 head, 607 to 637 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.07); 66 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (135.22) unweaned; 48 head, 670 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (144.75); 49 head, 719 to 735 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (145.42); 5 head, 749 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 5 head, 795 lbs., 142.50; 16 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.25); 14 head, 849 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 34 head, 857 to 864 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.39); 13 head, 952 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 536 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 618 lbs., 142.00; 16 head, 768 lbs.,138.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 438 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 28 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (127.87) unweaned; 64 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 126.50(122.18) unweaned; 29 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.36); 5 head, 558 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 29 head, 554 to 572 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (118.92) unweaned; 39 head, 609 to 641 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (136.18); 29 head, 616 to 633 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.10) unweaned; 11 head, 672 to 689 lbs., 127.50 to 140.50 (135.70); 15 head, 677 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 5 head, 654 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 46 head, 706 to 725 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.55);45 head, 807 to 845 lbs., 122.50 to 127.50 (125.03). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 464 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 734 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1170 to 1580 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (60.82) average dressing; 5 head, 1345 to 1815 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00(68.64) high; 2 head, 1130 to 1370 lbs., 57.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1140 to 1535 lbs., 58.75 to 63.00 (59.44) average; 5 head, 1334 lbs., 65.00 high; 29 head, 1025 to 1450 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (54.41) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 12 head, 950 to 1245 lbs., 52.00 to 55.00 (54.11) average; 5 head, 1233 to 1265 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (61.61) high; 13 head, 1005 to 1140 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (44.81) low; 12 head, 820 to 980 lbs., 40.00 to 51.50 (44.89) low light weight; 7 head, 760 to 835 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (35.88) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1410 to 1810 lbs., 78.50 to 83.50 (81.01) average; 10 head, 1135 to 1885 lbs., 67.00 to 77.00 (72.66) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1020 lbs., 650.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1080 lbs., 650.00 to 710.00 (679.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 820 to 990 lbs., 600.00 to 625.00 (611.33); 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 885 lbs., 575.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 1500.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 885.00.
