Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,396 head of cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 2,662 head on Dec. 5 and 1,617 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 2,197 head of feeder cattle, 118 head of slaughter cattle and 80 replacement cattle compared to 2,243 head of feeder cattle, 267 head of slaughter cattle and 152 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers showed a much lower undertone on few comparable sales. The steer calves were mostly selling $2 higher. The heifer calves were selling $4 lower. The demand was good for longer weaned calves and moderate for heifers. The quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to firm. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 198 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 45% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
