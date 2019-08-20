The Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported 944 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 1,283 head on Aug. 8 and 1,402 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder steers and heifers for a market test. The steer and heifer calves, on a limited test, offered no trend. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. A total of 243 cows and bulls were sold with 65% going to packers. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 41% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 9% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 356 lbs., 189.00; 18 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.94) unweaned; 4 head, 616 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 32 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 133.00 to 148.75 (146.16); 34 head, 657 to 675 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.69) unweaned; 33 head, 705 lbs., 138.50; 23 head, 763 lbs., 132.25 unweaned; 11 head, 945 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 672 lbs., 136.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 329 to 348 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.42); 4 head, 373 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 433 lbs., 132.00; 13 head, 486 lbs., 133.50; 29 head, 508 to 512 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.89) unweaned; 9 head, 590 lbs., 129.50; 9 head, 553 to 568 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.06) unweaned; 24 head, 640 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.75) unweaned; 5 head, 658 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 711 lbs., 126.50; 34 head, 709 to 725 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.65) unweaned; 5 head, 881 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 578 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 343 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (174.34); 13 head, 478 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.22) unweaned; 6 head, 518 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 9 head, 606 to 615 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.72) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 371 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 493 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 619 lbs., 132.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1080 to 1600 lbs., 60.00 to 67.50 (64.12) average dressing; 9 head, 1105 to 1705 lbs., 68.50 to 74.00 (70.97) high; 1 head, 1005 lbs., 58.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 990 to 1595 lbs., 59.00 to 67.50 (63.09) average; 2 head, 955 to 965 lbs., 61.50 to 62.50 (62.00) average light weight; 1 head, 1210 lbs., 73.50 high; 1 head, 905 lbs., 69.00 high light weight; 21 head, 1045 to 1595 lbs., 54.00 to 58.50 (55.41) low; 4 head, 945 to 995 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (57.49) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1175 to 1295 lbs., 60.00 average; 1 head, 845 lbs., 59.00 average light weight; 21 head, 1030 to 1300 lbs., 47.50 to 58.00 (53.40) low; 26 head, 765 to 975 lbs., 45.00 to 58.50 (51.17) low light weight; 1 head, 1085 lbs., 45.00 very low; 1 head, 740 lbs., 29.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1425 to 1875 lbs., 82.00 to 89.00 (85.95) average; 7 head, 1215 to 1705 lbs., 71.50 to 81.50 (75.64) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1265 to 1490 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.05) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1203 to 1240 lbs., 800.00 to 850.00 (833.00); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1140 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1120 to 1415 lbs., 810.00 to 1100.00 (913.74); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1499 lbs., 1035.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1280 lbs., 725.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1115 lbs., 785.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 925 to 990 lbs., 700.00 to 775.00 (736.23); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 725.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1438 lbs., 725.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1, 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1115 to 1175 lbs., 1275.00 to 1285.00 (1280.13); 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1170 lbs., 1260.00.
