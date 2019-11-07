Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 871 head of cattle compared to 1,987 head on Oct. 24 and 1,353 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were lower on a limited test, with the exception of 1,000-pound steers. The steer and heifer calves were too few for a market test with a lower undertone noted. The quality was fair to attractive with weak demand for fleshy, short-weaned calves. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $10 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 203 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to packers. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 34% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighingh over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers:
Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 376 lbs., 161.00; 25 head, 418 to 435 lbs., 148.00 to 166.00 (155.78); 5 head, 477 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 8 head, 548 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 563 lbs., 140.25; 11 head, 627 lbs., 136.50; 26 head, 629 to 637 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.47) unweaned; 16 head, 729 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 30 head, 899 lbs., 140.00; 60 head, 1001 lbs., 132.35. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 514 lbs., 130.50; 5 head, 600 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 324 to 349 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.76); 14 head, 404 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 415 to 427lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.35) unweaned; 26 head, 452 to 479 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.27) unweaned; 5 head, 548 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 576 to 589 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.06) unweaned; 19 head, 608 to 636 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (112.08) unweaned; 17 head, 669 lbs., 116.25 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 509 lbs., 102.00 unweaned; 6 head, 573 lbs., 110.00; 12 head, 585 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 308 lbs., 155.00; 17 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 163.00 to 164.50 (163.95); 4 head, 426 lbs., 153.50; 14 head, 459 to 462 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.64) unweaned; 9 head, 584 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 4 head, 638 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 496 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundrdweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1285 to 1390 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (47.97) average dressing; 11 head, 1530 to 1618 lbs., 56.00 to 62.50 (61.94) high; 3 head, 1270 to 1370 lbs., 41.00 to 44.00 (42.15) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1190 to 1322 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (45.24) average; 13 head, 1145 to 1545 lbs., 38.00 to 44.50 (40.36) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1325 lbs., 43.50 average; 61 head, 993 to 1575 lbs., 35.00 to 44.00 (40.43) low; 1 head, 990 lbs., 37.00 low light weight; 6 head, 979 to 1110 lbs., 28.00 to 31.00 (28.90) very low; 1 head, 960 lbs., 31.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1515 to 1900 lbs., 72.50 to 74.50 (73.39) average; 1 head, 1730 lbs., 79.00 high; 6 head, 1290 to 1625 lbs., 58.50 to 69.50 (64.56) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 985 lbs., 600.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 600.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1250 to 1540 lbs., 660.00 to 885.00 (772.82); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1450 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 23 head, 1010 to 1274 lbs., 560.00 to 750.00 (656.03); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1180 to 1330 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (711.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1187 lbs., 625.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 735.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.