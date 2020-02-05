Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 445 head of cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 1,097 head on Jan. 23 and 1,658 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Jan. 30 total included 390 head of feeder cattle, 38 head of slaughter cattle and 17 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 977 head of feeder cattle, 78 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there were not enough feeder steers and heifers for a market test. The steer and heifer calves were higher on the lighter weights on a limited test. The quality was good to attractive with good demand for grazing weight calves. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $4 higher and bulls were selling $6 higher on a limited test. A total of 55 cows and bulls sold was with 69% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 47% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 43% bred cows and 57% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
