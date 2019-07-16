The Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,915 head of cattle selling on July 11, compared to 1,376 head on June 29 and 1,804 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to two weeks ago sale, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. There were not enough steer and heifer calves for a comparable test. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 317 cows and bulls was sold with 68% going to the packers. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 39% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 5% was replacement cattle with 48% bred cows, 4% were bred heifers, 43% were cow-calf pairs and 4% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 354 lbs., 197.00; 5 head, 403 lbs., 173.00; 16 head, 463 to 481 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (159.72) unweaned; 30 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 156.00 to 161.50 (157.47); 42 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (159.33); 12 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.63) unweaned; 17 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (150.62); 35 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (147.79); 18 head, 669 to 676 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.28) unweaned; 69 head, 732 to 745 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (142.92); 39 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 137.00 to 146.25 (142.15); 18 head, 788 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 35 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 134.50 to 140.50 (136.130; 6 head, 819 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 18 head, 914 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 953 to 988 lbs., 119.00 to 123.50 (121.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 426 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 457 lbs., 152.00; 8 head, 526 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 545 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 5 head, 635 lbs., 137.00; 45 head, 724 to 748 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (139.29); 6 head, 794 lbs., 130.00; 29 head, 820 to 847 lbs., 123.00 to 135.50 (130.84).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 330 to 347 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.47); 13 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.62); 9 head, 442 to 447 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.67); 20 head, 454 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.39); 13 head, 452 to 484 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (133.72) unweaned; 17 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (141.77); 5 head, 547 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 33 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (141.59); 57 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (137.08); 9 head, 623 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 6 head, 621 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 18 head, 650 to 673 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.41); 40 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (123.52) unweaned; 49 head, 701 to 732 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.57); 15 head, 760 to 771 lbs., 124.75 to 129.50 (126.67); 12 head, 980 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 432 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 582 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 679 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 373 lbs., 187.00; 6 head, 442 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 11 head, 508 to 515 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.92) unweaned; 5 head, 560 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 5 head, 635 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 678 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 722 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 729 lbs., 131.00 unweaned, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 653 lbs., 133.00 source/aged.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 38 head, 1265 to 1790 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (60.79) average dressing; 14 head, 1195 to 1658 lbs., 64.50 to 72.50 (66.43) high; 17 head, 1240 to 1545 lbs., 50.00 to 57.50 (56.36) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1050 to 1450 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (59.30) average; 18 head, 1180 to 1447 lbs., 62.50 to 66.00 (63.33) high; 16 head, 1030 to 1475 lbs., 50.00 to 56.50 (54.53) low; 2 head, 920 to 985 lbs., 51.50 to 54.00 (52.79) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 1103 to 1260 lbs., 54.50 to 59.00 (58.14) average; 4 head, 967 to 1150 lbs., 62.00 to 63.50 (62.43) high; 24 head, 975 to 1295 lbs., 48.50 to 55.00 (51.78) low; 13 head, 911 to 998 lbs., 43.50 to 50.00 (46.91) low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1155 to 1185 lbs., 1050.00 to 1275.00 (1161.06); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1370 lbs., 985.00; over 8 yers old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1300 to 1372 lbs., 850.00 to 935.00 (914.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1100 to 1135 lbs., 550.00 to 700.00 (623.83). under 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 710.00. Bred heifers, Medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1060 pounds., 1025.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1115 pounds., 1300.00. Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 900 to 1000 pounds., 1200.00 to 1285.00 (1265.38); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1250 to 1300 pounds., 1200.00 to 1350.00 (1276.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1100 pounds., 1000.00 to 1010.00 (1004.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 850 lbs., 800.00. Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 1 700 lbs., 975.00.
