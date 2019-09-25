Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,237 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 1,218 on Sept. 12 and 1,766 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder cattle and calves were mostly steady on a lightly tested market. The quality was good to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower. The slaughter bulls were not tested. A total of 187 cows and bulls was sold with 87% going to packers. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 40% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 310 to 344 lbs., 174.00 to 199.00 (179.01); 7 head, 479 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 469 lbs., 146.50 unweaned; 29 head, 501 to 515 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.53); 35 head, 504 to 529 lbs., 129.00 to 147.50 (144.56) unweaned; 17 head, 588 to 592 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.46); 22 head, 578 to 598 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (135.97) unweaned; 23 head, 605 to 631 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.46); 38 head, 600 to 624 lbs., 129.75 to 140.25 (136.56) unweaned; 9 head, 697 lbs., 140.50; 33 head, 669 to 681 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (132.00) unweaned; 5 head, 718 lbs., 139.50; 17 head, 769 to 788 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.10); 12 head, 894 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 398 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 396 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 5 head, 419 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 5 head, 454 lbs., 135.50; 55 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.16) unweaned; 40 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (124.34) unweaned; 26 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.17) unweaned; 32 head, 611 to 630 lbs., 126.00 to 131.25 (129.74); 25 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.97) unweaned; 24 head, 701 to 730 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.57); 8 head, 761 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 685 lbs., 120.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 472 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.79) unweaned; 20 head, 521 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.96) unweaned; 11 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.67) unweaned; 4 head, 638 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 6 head, 703 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 656 lbs., 126.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1190 to 1700 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (57.80) average dressing; 2 head, 1610 to 1850 lbs., 66.50 to 67.00 (66.77) high; 3 head, 1150 to 1400 lbs., 50.00 to 52.00 (50.95) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1065 to 1385 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.58) average; 7 head, 1115 to 1350 lbs., 58.50 to 61.00 (60.70) high; 14 head, 1040 to 1480 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 48.56 (low). Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1045 to 1285 lbs., 52.00 to 57.00 (54.77) average; 3 head, 1075 to 1175 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (60.25) high; 18 head, 875 to 1235 lbs., 41.50 to 51.00 (48.08) low; 6 head, 895 to 995 lbs., 43.00 to 50.00 (47.56) low light weight; 7 head, 831 lbs., 28.50 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1685 lbs., 78.50 average;4 head, 1500 to 1690 lbs., 74.00 to 78.00 (76.01) low. Bulls 2, 5 head, 1270 to 1870 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (61.67) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1210 to 1300 lbs., 810.00 to 960.00 (882.31); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 600.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1005 to 1195 lbs., 635.00 to 750.00 (697.47). over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1450 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1035 lbs., 575.00.
