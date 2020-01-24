Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,403 head of cattle selling on Jan. 16, compared to 2,827 head on Jan. 9 and 2,706 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The sale included 2,162 head of feeder cattle, 143 head of slaughter cattle and 98 head of replacement cattle compared to 2,521 head of feeder cattle, 233 head of slaughter cattle and 73 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 higher and the feeder heifers were selling $2 lower. The steer calves were steady to $2 lower. The heifer calves were mostly steady. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 241 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to packers. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 99% bred cows and 1% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.