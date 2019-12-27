Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,174 head of cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 2,395 head on Dec. 12, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly selling $3 to $4 higher. The steer and heifer calves were selling $6 to $7 higher. The demand was good for feeders and long weaned calves. The quality was fair to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 312 cows and bulls was sold with 57% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 44% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 10% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%. This was the last sale this year, next sale will be 1 to 9 to 2020.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 304 to 306 pounds., 210.00 to 218.00 (213.65); 14 head, 352 to 385 pounds., 193.00 to 195.00 (193.81); 23 head, 404 to 414 pounds., 173.00 to 183.00 (174.74); 24 head, 460 to 492 pounds., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.05); 11 head, 534 pounds., 160.00 unweaned; 56 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 171.00 (161.34); 4 head, 566 lbs., 151.50 fleshy; 14 head, 578 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 19 head, 617 to 634 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (158.44); 22 head, 613 to 644 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (142.27) fleshy; 8 head, 644 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 6 head, 658 lbs., 142.50; 14 head, 686 lbs., 143.50 fleshy; 6 head, 705 lbs., 155.35; 23 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 424 to 432 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 (166.03); 18 head, 494 to 498 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.16); 6 head, 502 lbs., 155.50; 6 head, 582 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 714 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 345 lbs., 195.00; 12 head, 511 to 525 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.64); 3 head, 657 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 311 lbs., 153.00; 23 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.99); 46 head, 401 to 447 lbs.,141.00 to 147.00 (145.81); 20 head, 424 to 439 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.44) unweaned; 66 head, 458 to 496 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (144.42); 5 head, 475 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 65 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (139.10); 9 head, 527 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 32 head, 558 to 589 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.58); 15 head, 560 to 574 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.07) unweaned; 17 head, 608 to 618 lbs., 130.00 to 136.75 (133.20); 26 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 lbs., fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 362 lbs., 139.50; 5 head, 420 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 474 lbs., 100.00; 9 head, 512 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 385 lbs., 183.00; 15 head, 413 to 417 lbs., 166.00 to 187.00 (174.45); 7 head, 497 lbs., 166.00; 9 head, 494 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 10 head, 511 lbs., 166.00; 9 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (127.52); 11 head, 708 to 716 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.18); 5 head, 775 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 418 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 489 lbs., 156.50; 7 head, 496 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 16 head, 534 to 536 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.69); 9 head, 641 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 899 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 431 lbs., 144.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1340 to 2110 lbs., 53.00 to 60.00 (55.69) average dressing; 5 head, 1425 to 1895 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (61.89) high; 2 head, 1120 to 1260 lbs., 46.50 to 49.00 (47.68) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 1095 to 1385 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (52.05) average; 8 head, 1200 to 1400 lbs., 58.00 to 60.50 (59.30) high; 9 head, 1120 to 1460 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.51) low; 1 head, 885 lbs., 37.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1010 to 1500 lbs., 45.50 to 50.00 (46.69) average; 11 head, 1020 to 1207 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (55.85) high; 20 head, 1000 to 1235 lbs., 36.00 to 45.00 (42.29) low; 6 head, 885 to 990 lbs., 33.00 to 40.00 (36.24) low light weight; 1 head, 1090 lbs., 30.00 very low; 10 head, 845 to 985 lbs., 28.00 to 34.00 (30.36) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1525 to 1955 lbs., 73.00 to 80.00 (77.25) average; 4 head, 1170 to 1505 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (68.07) low. Bulls 2, 4 head, 1205 to 1975 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (56.91) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1030 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1230 to 1320 lbs., 685.00 to 700.00 (692.76); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1020 to 1600 lbs., 685.00 to 1050.00 (876.38); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1060 to 1380 lbs., 670.00 to 900.00 (784.67); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 1080 to 1475 lbs., 550.00 to 850.00 (667.96); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 28 head, 1078 to 1340 lbs., 600.00 to 835.00 (760.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 915 lbs., 500.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1015 lbs., 500.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1005 lbs., 500.00.
