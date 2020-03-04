Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,457 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 2,582 head on Feb. 20 and 1,158 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Feb. 27 total included 1,284 head of feeder cattle, 131 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,368 head of feeder cattle, 137 head of slaughter cattle and 77 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $9 to $16 lower, the feeder heifers were selling $11 to $13 lower. The steer calves were selling $11 to $20 lower. The heifer calves were selling $9 to $12 lower. The quality was good to attractive with very weak demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. A total of 173 cows and bulls was sold with 76% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 41% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
