Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 376 head of cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 445 head on Jan. 30 and 1,528 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 348 head of feeder cattle, 22 head of slaughter cattle and six head of replacement cattle. A week ago the total was 390 head of feeder cattle, 38 head of slaughter cattle and 17 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, covered roads reduced the receipts and did not allow for a comparable trend. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls); 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 2% was replacement cattle with 75% bred cows and 25% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
