Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,301 head of cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 871 head on Oct. 31 and 2,726 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 914 head of feeder cattle, 259 head of slaughter cattle and 128 head of replacement cattle compared to 668 head of feeder cattle, 137 head of slaughter cattle and 66 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were not tested on limited comparable sales. The steer and heifer calves were too few for a market test. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $5 higher and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 387 cows and bulls were sold with 67% going to packers. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 43% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 20% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
