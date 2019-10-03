Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,621 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 1,237 head selling on Sept. 19 and 971 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The steer and heifer calves were steady to $5 higher. The quality was fair to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 higher. A total of 257 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 42% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cowss. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 347 lbs., 185.00; 34 head, 380 to 399 lbs., 173.00 to 181.00 (179.11); 5 head, 415 lbs., 163.00; 38 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (164.16); 14 head, 503 to 506 lbs., 149.50 to 153.00 (150.99); 35 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (147.32) unweaned; 13 head, 562 to 569 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.46); 11 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.50) unweaned; 45 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.95); 26 head, 662 to 688 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (141.21); 26 head, 715 to 741 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (141.58); 16 head, 807 to 842 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.00); 21 head, 855 to 881 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 458 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 7 head, 516 lbs., 131.00; 16 head, 604 to 612 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.66); 22 head, 670 lbs., 135.00; 24 head, 749 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 766 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 872 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 324 to 349 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.91); 7 head, 359 lbs., 141.00; 67 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (143.30); 14 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.24) unweaned; 12 head, 471 to 486 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.03); 33 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.69) unweaned; 22 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.44); 10 head, 520 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 5 head, 539 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 8 head, 576 lbs., 129.00; 32 head, 563 to 586 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.86) unweaned; 22 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (131.82); 11 head, 634 lbs.,125.00 fleshy; 25 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.96); 13 head, 709 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.81); 5 head, 836 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 923 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 594 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 365 lbs., 178.00; 40 head, 468 to 492 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (152.93) unweaned; 7 head, 506 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 6 head, 642 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 5 head, 654 lbs., 127.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1205 to 1760 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (61.99) average dressing; 15 head, 1495 to 1575 lbs., 66.50 to 70.00 (66.90) high; 7 head, 1270 to 1430 lbs., 47.00 to 58.00 (55.60) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 14 head, 1170 to 1430 lbs., 57.00 to 61.50 (59.31) average; 34 head, 1055 to 1565 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (53.90) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1135 lbs., 52.50 average; 29 head, 1009 to 1375 lbs., 40.00 to 52.00 (46.61) low; 17 head, 810 to 990 lbs., 39.00 to 46.00 (42.73) low light weight; 5 head, 1030 to 1086 lbs., 36.00 to 37.50 (36.29) very low; 4 head, 853 lbs., 29.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1520 to 1590 lbs., 81.50 to 82.00 (81.76) average; 12 head, 1215 to 2145 lbs., 64.00 to 78.00 (70.43) low. Bulls 2, 7 head, 1090 to 1525 lbs., 52.50 to 62.50 (57.94) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1520 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1440 lbs., 885.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 965 to 1470 lbs., 700.00 to 950.00 (815.68); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 1128 to 1321 lbs., 660.00 to 850.00 (753.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 835 lbs., 650.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 970 lbs., 560.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 880 lbs., 585.00.
