Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported 1,283 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8, compared to 1,584 head the previous week and 1,626 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 higher on a limited test. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The steer and heifer calves were not enough for a market test. The quality was fair to good with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 260 cows and bulls was sold with 70% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 54% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls); and 6% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 381 lbs., 195.00; 9 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.49: 16 head, 470 to 483 lbs., 156.00 to 164.50 (161.79); 10 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (159.99); 22 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (152.42) unweaned; 31 head, 563 to 567 lbs., 159.25 to 161.00 (159.47); 5 head, 609 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 29 head, 669 to 698 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (146.75); 19 head, 677 lbs., 140.50 unweaned; 12 head, 716 lbs., 136.60 unweaned; 6 head, 788 lbs., 136.50; 19 head, 805 to 811 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (138.89); 7 head, 854 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 1049 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 489 lbs., 142.00; 28 head, 620 to 638 lbs, 138.00 to 148.00 (142.21).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 373 to 374 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (154.25); 10 head, 415 lbs., 140.00; 21 head, 444 to 449 lbs., 140.50 to 152.00 (140.86) unweaned; 9 head, 466 to 492 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (151.59); 17 head, 489 to 499 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.84) unweaned; 6 head, 509 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 521 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 32 head, 557 to 585 lbs., 140.50 to 147.50 (146.59); 26 head, 574 to 579 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 23 head, 638 lbs., 139.50; 30 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50; 21 head, 694 lbs., 126.25 unweaned; 23 head, 730 to 738 lbs., 130.00; 29 head, 754 to 784 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.02); 33 head, 843 lbs., 121.75; 5 head, 879 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 508 lbs., 114.25. 8 head, 366 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 472 lbs., 139.00; 16 head, 503 to 526 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (132.71); 8 head, 589 lbs., 139.75. Small frame 4, 7 head, 738 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 347 lbs., 175.00; 10 head, 363 to 382 lbs., 173.00 to 186.00 (179.33)’ 27 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (153.42) unweaned; 12 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.69) unweaned; 9 head, 605 to 629 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.50) unweaned; 7 head, 713 lbs., 133.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 70 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1195 to 1685 lbs., 61.00 to 67.00 (63.94) average dressing; 13 head, 1223 to 1895 lbs., 68.00 to 73.00 (69.37) high;
7 head, 1010 to 1475 lbs., 54.50 to 59.50 (57.08) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 42 head, 955 to 1540 lbs., 59.00 to 68.50 (62.92) average; 1 head, 965 lbs., 63.00 average; 5 head, 968 to 1365 lbs., 67.50 to 72.50 (69.99) high; 10 head, 1065 to 1390 lbs., 54.50 to 58.50 (56.15) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 1100 to 1260 lbs., 57.50 to 64.50 (59.46) average; 13 head, 1010 to 1290 lbs., 47.50 to 59.00 (54.82) low; 20 head, 798 to 986 lbs., 44.50 to 59.00 (49.14) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1400 to 2020 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (85.35) average; 3 head, 1835 to 1900 lbs., 92.00 to 97.00 (94.64) high; 3 head, 1325 to 1515 lbs., 74.00 to 82.00 (77.14) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1270 to 1390 lbs., 64.50 to 71.00 (68.08) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 117b lbs., 900.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1185 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 980 to 1165 lbs., 720.00 to 850.00 (773.60); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1020 to 1330 lbs., 760.00 to 960,00 (885.29); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1570 lbs., 960.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1115 to 1120 lbs., 660.00 to 700.00 (673.37); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1111 to 1265 lbs., 725.00 to 850.00 (782>84). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 855 lbs., 500.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Small frame 3 with under 150 lbs., calf (per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 6 head, 500 to 1105 lbs., 460.00 to 52500 (490.69). Small frame with 150 to 300 lbs. calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old 1 head, 800 lbs., 575.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.