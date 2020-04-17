Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 880 head of cattle selling on April 9, compared to 851 head on April 2 and 1,208 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The feeder heifers were mostly steady. The steer calves were selling $1 to $5 lower. The heifer calves were unevenly steady. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls did not have enough comparable cattle for a market test. A total of 123 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 39% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 395 lbs., 178.00; 7 head, 467 to 474 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.70); 14 head, 516 to 542 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (153.98); 6 head, 557 to 570 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.51); 3 head, 615 lbs., 135.00; 30 head, 665 to 674 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (128.04); 59 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (125.87); 53 head, 760 to 789 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.25); 22 head, 829 to 840 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (112.57); 77 head, 865 to 885 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.34); 19 head, 910 to 917 lbs., 102.00 to 107.50 (105.17); 15 head, 1033 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 447 lbs., 154.00; 30 head, 501 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 615 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 385 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.96); 12 head, 468 to 489 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (138.78); 24 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.44); 21 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (122.19); 25 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (126.93); 60 head, 659 to 680 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.58); 18 head, 707 to 712 lbs., 114.50 to 116.00 (115.42); 38 head, 771 to 796 lbs., 105.00 to 106.50 (105.43); 16 head, 854 to 858 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 408 to 429 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (118.77).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 406 lbs., 170.00 3 head, 460 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 3 head, 528 lbs., 147.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 512 lbs., 133.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1245 to 1525 lbs., 55.50 to 60.00 (57.19) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1070 to 1385 lbs., 48.00 to 56.00 (53.20) average dressing; 2 head, 895 to 900 lbs., 44.00 to 46.00 (45.00) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 990 lbs., 50.00 average light weight; 11 head, 1001 to 1445 lbs., 38.00 to 45.50 (41.57) low; 36 head, 920 to 990 lbs., 38.50 to 40.00 (38.57) low light weight; 8 head, 880 to 902 lbs., 25.00 to 26.00 (25.37) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1495 to 1990 lbs., 77.00 to 82.50 (79.52) average dressing; 2 head, 1730 to 1885 lbs., 83.00 to 87.50 (85.35) high; 5 head, 1255 to 1790 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (71.45) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1145 to 1230 lbs., 600.00 to 710.00 (656.97); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 990 to 1160 lbs., 610.00 to 625.00 (621.91); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 760.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 550.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 975.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.