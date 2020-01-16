Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,827 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 2,174 head on Dec. 19, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the last sale on Dec. 19, the feeder steers and heifers were lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. The steer and heifer calves were selling $4 to $10 higher. The demand was good for weaned calves. The quality was good to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 306 cows and bulls sold with 76% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 47% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.