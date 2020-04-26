Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 768 head of cattle selling on April 16, compared to 880 head on April 9 and 1,214 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 710 head of feeder cattle, 46 head of slaughter cattle and 12 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 757 head of feeder cattle, 96 head of slaughter cattle and 27 head of slaughter cattle and a year ago’s total of 1,078 head of feeder cattle, 96 head of slaughter cattle and 40 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $3 lower. The feeder heifers were lightly tested with a lower undertone. The steer and heifer calves were lower on a limited test. The quality was good to attractive with fair demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. A total of 58 cows and bulls was sold with 79% going to packers. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 75% seers, 23% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 66% cows and 34% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 385 lbs., 173.00; 4 head, 469 lbs., 156.00; 15 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (154.56); 18 head, 555 to 567 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.44); 7 head, 614 to 635 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.72); 37 head, 683 to 689 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 (125.18); 49 head, 708 to 725 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (123.52); 35 head, 750 to 778 lbs., 114.50 to 118.50 (116.57); 53 head, 811 to 845 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (112.76); 96 head, 852 to 899 lbs., 106.75 to 109.50 (107.48); 20 head, 994 lbs., 95.00; 16 head, 1029 lbs., 96.50; 8 head, 1071 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 454 lbs., 141.00; 14 head, 596 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 684 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 333 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 390 lbs., 136.00; 9 head, 458 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 547 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 553 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 605 to 619 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.82); 20 head, 653 to 666 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.85); 9 head, 731 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 794 lbs., 100.00; 19 head, 814 lbs., 102.25; 16 head, 904 to 937 lbs., 90.00 to 91.75 (91.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 496 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 659 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 361 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 874 lbs., 89.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1560 lbs., 65.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1780 lbs., 67.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1075 to 1340 lbs., 56.50 to 62.00 (60.52) average; 2 head, 1110 to 1125 lbs., 65.50 to 67.50 (66.49) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 54.00 average; 3 head, 1035 to 1145 lbs., 48.00 to 49.00 (48.34) low; 4 head, 990 lbs., 49.00 low light weight; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 35.00 very low; 1 head, 845 lbs., 35.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1690 to 1855 lbs., 86.00 to 91.50 (88.80) average; 7 head, 1630 to 2020 lbs., 93.50 to 99.50 (95.71) high; 2 head, 1355 to 1455 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.41) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 975.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 750.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1065 lbs., 976.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 965 lbs., 610.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 975.00.
