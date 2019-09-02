Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 859 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 944 head on Aug. 15 and 1,654 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were too lightly tested for an accurate test. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested on limited receipts. The quality was good to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 134 cows and bulls was sold with 72% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 48% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 372 to 377 lbs., 178.00 to 179.50 (178.61); 4 head, 448 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 523 to 526 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.51); 7 head, 546 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 12 head, 570 lbs., 144.50; 4 head, 614 lbs., 146.00; 7 head, 670 lbs., 141.00; 28 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (139.52); 22 head, 724 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 10 head, 753 to 763 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (135.51); 7 head, 824 lbs., 132.50; 19 head, 821 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 6 head, 864 lbs., 131.50; 34 head, 902 to 910 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (123.21); 5 head, 958 lbs., 124.50; 5 head, 1040 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 1077 lbs., 118.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.55); 29 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.12); 5 head, 497 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 545 lbs., 132.00; 12 head, 508 to 523 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 7 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.69); 13 head, 563 to 587 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.09) unweaned; 29 head, 613 to 633 lbs., 130.00 to 134.75 (132.62); 27 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.79); 9 head, 674 lbs., 129.75 unweaned; 12 head, 724 to 725 lbs., 125.00 to 126.50 (125.87); 18 head, 748 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 10 head, 789 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.01); 9 head, 935 lbs., 112.50; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 346 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 455 lbs., 130.50; 10 head, 597 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 368 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 147.00 to 151.50 (148.92) unweaned; 6 head, 520 lbs., 140.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 502 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 608 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 688 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 20 head, 1110 to 1815 lbs., 58.50 to 66.50 (64.07) average dressing; 10 head, 1325 to 1670 lbs., 67.50 to 71.00 (69.37) high; 4 head, 1085 to 1460 lbs., 52.50 to 59.00 (56.89) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 20 head, 1045 to 1415 lbs., 59.00 to 66.50 (63.13) average; 1 head, 965 lbs., 63.50 average light weight; 5 head, 1140 to 1525 Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1030 to 1305 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (59.67) average; 9 head, 1030 to 1145 lbs., 47.00 to 56.00 (51.55) low; 2 head, 855 to 930 lbs., 51.00 to 52.00 (51.48) low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1275 to 2190 lbs., 82.00 to 88.00 (84.94) average; 1 head, 1840 lbs., 93.50 high; 1 head, 1490 lbs., 71.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1045 lbs., 1010.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 935.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 775.00.
