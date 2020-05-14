Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,230 head of cattle selling on April 30, compared to 1,210 head on April 23 and 849 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 2,066 head of feeder cattle, 130 head of slaughter cattle and 34 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s 1,133 head of feeder cattle, 64 head of slaughter cattle and 13 head of replacement cattle. A week ago’s total was 724 head of feeder cattle, 80 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were lower on a limited test. The feeder heifers were higher on a light test. The steer and heifer calves were not enough cattle for a market test. The quality was fair to attractive with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 lower. A total of 164 cows and bulls was sold with 79% going to packers . The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 35% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 89% were bred cows and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 335 lbs., 184.00; 27 head, 376 lbs., 174.00; 13 head, 377 lbs., 160.50 unweaned; 6 head, 449 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 443 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 431 head, 456 lbs., 164.50; 27 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.77); 109 head, 613 to 626 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (136.27); 15 head, 690 lbs., 130.00; 146 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 131.75 (124.22); 217 head, 760 to 794 lbs., 105.00 to 122.50 (115.10); 115 head, 804 to 830 lbs., 108.50 to 109.50 (108.78); 78 head, 851 to 882 lbs., 102.50 to 108.50 (104.53); 42 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 102.00 to 103.25 (102.64); 79 head, 950 to 976 lbs., 95.00 to 101.00 (100.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 335 lbs., 152.50; 7 head, 482 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 566 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 712 lbs., 113.00; 14 head, 789 to 790 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.50); 10 head, 949 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 323 lbs., 148.00; 32 head, 388 lbs., 140.00; 7 hed, 361 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 22 head, 419 to 440 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.15); 8 head, 429 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 23 head, 463 lbs., 138.00; 23 head, 545 lbs., 123.50; 74 head, 561 to 582 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.74); 71 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 111.50 to 121.00 (115.70); 15 head, 658 lbs., 114.00; 55 head, 727 to 749 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (105.28); 57 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 101.25 to 104.75 (102.84); 39 head, 804 to 835 lbs., 97.00 to 100.50 (97.42); 16 head, 861 to 868 lbs., 93.00 to 98.25 (96.95); 23 head, 903 to 917 lbs., 90.00 to 94.00 (92.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 322 lbs., 137.50; 22 head, 489 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 549 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 591 lbs., 115.50; 27 head, 723 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 466 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 533 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 757 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 617 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 679 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 1080 to 1785 lbs., 55.00 to 63.50 (59.91) average dressing; 4 head, 1458 to 1520 lbs., 63.50 to 64.50 (64.01) high; 1 head, 1520 lbs., 53.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1025 to 10 535 lbs., 55.00 to 64.00 (59.63) average; 2 head, 905 to 985 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.48) average; 2 head, 1165 to 1235 lbs., 65.00 to 67.00 (65.97) high; 8 head, 990 to 1550 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.53) low; 1 head, 940 lbs., 47.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1220 lbs., 54.00 average; 5 head, 1115 to 1235 lbs., 50.00 to 52.00 (51.43) low; 3 head, 950 to 980 lbs., 40.00 very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1660 to 1725 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (87.66) average; 5 head, 1745 to 2275 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (97.61) high; 6 head, 1320 to 1685 lbs., 73.00 to 80.00 (76.50) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1370 to 1500 lbs., 62.00 t 68.00 (65.07) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1261 lbs., 1000.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1355 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head 1295 to 1400 lbs.,850.00 to 1125.00 (984.57); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1380 lbs., 800.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1345 lbs., 860.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 100.00.
