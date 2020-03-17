Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,630 head of cattle selling on March 5, compared to 1,457 head on Feb. 27 and 2,556 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The March 5 receipts included 1,443 head of feeder cattle, 120 head of slaughter cattle and 67 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,284 head of feeder cattle, 131 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to $3 lower. The steer calves were selling $2 to $7 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 187 cows and bulls was sold with 64% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 48% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 71% cows and 29% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
