Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,717 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10, compared to 1,631 head on Oct. 3 and 832 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were lower on a limited test. The feeder heifers were selling $3 to $4 lower. The steer and heifer calves did not have enough calves for a market test and a lower undertone was noted. The quality was fair to attractive with a moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower on the Breaker and Boner cows and Lean cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 higher. A total of 220 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 42% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 177.00 to 181.00 (178.32); 8 head, 437 lbs., 161.00; 6 head, 447 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 3 head, 468 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 18 head. 532 to 538 lbs., 147.00 to 154.25 (151.41); 13 head, 515 to 531 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.31) unweaned; 35 head, 559 to 583 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.17); 22 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.06) unweaned; 7 head, 601 lbs., 144.00; 18 head, 642 to 648 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.74) fleshy; 23 head, 609 to 625 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.02) unweaned; 15 head, 673 lbs., 141.00; 29 head, 652 to 673 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (134.12) unweaned; 26 head, 735 to 745 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (138.17); 61 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 135.00 to 141.25 (139.88); 15 head, 803 lbs., 141.25; 20 head, 873 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 494 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 528 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 598 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 619 lbs., 125.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 382 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 39 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (121.76) unweaned; 14 head, 543 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.50); 46 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.02) unweaned; 6 head, 568 lbs., 129.00 ; 37 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.11) unweaned; 24 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 133.00; 27 head, 621 to 628 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (128.59) fleshy; 27 head, 624 to 643 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (117.45) unweaned; 34 head, 665 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.26); 5 head, 680 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 4 head, 731 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 763 lbs., 129.50; 16 head, 771 lbs., 130.00 guaranteed open; 4 head, 776 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 5 head, 801 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 463 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 5 head, 586 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 365 lbs., 183.00; 13 head, 430 to 442 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.82) unweaned; 11 head, 512 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.35) unweaned; 11 head, 593 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 795 lbs., 100.00; 7 head, 859 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 409 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 5 head, 636 lbs., unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1060 to 1550 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (60.38) average dressing; 12 head, 1350 to 2075 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (68.29) high; 9 head, 1120 to 1415 lbs., 52.00 to 55.00 (53.93) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1025 to 1520 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (58.22) average; 1 head, 980 58.00 lbs., average light weight; 1 head, 1110 lbs., 66.00 high; 17 head, 1005 to 1460 lbs., 48.50 to 55.00 (51.97) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1020 to 1100 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.76) average; 16 head, 1025 to 1210 lbs., 42.00 to 52.00 (46.92) low; 14 head, 870 to 995 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (45.60) low light weight; 1 head, 1060 lbs., 35.00 very low; 9 head, 755 to 995 lbs., 32.00 to 39.00 (35.28) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1620 to 2050 lbs., 81.50 to 86.50 (83.77) average; 1 head, 1890 lbs., 90.50 high; 7 head, 1215 to 1880 lbs., 66.00 to 77.50 (71.49) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1520 to 1645 lbs., 47.50 to 56.50 (53.12 low).
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1040 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1028 to 1030 lbs., 900.00 to 975.00 (959.98); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1155 to 1350 lbs., 1050.00 to 1150.00 (1103.89); d5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 29 head, 1215 to 1573 lbs., 760.00 to 1000.00 (866.05); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1335 to 1380 lbs., 875.00 to 885.00 (879.92); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 920 to 1415 lbs., 650.00 to 825.00 (774.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1000 lbs., 600.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1143 to 1300 lbs., 925.00 to 1010.00 (943.82). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 985.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 750 lbs., 825.00.
