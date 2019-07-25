The Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported 1,676 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 1,915 head the previous week and 1,626 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady on a limited test. The steer calves were selling $1 to $2 lower on a light test. The heifer calves weighing under 400 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher and those 400 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The quality was fair to good with moderate demand. The slaughter cows were steady to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 lower. A total of 213 cows and bulls was sold with 59% going to the packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 54% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 17% bred cows and 83% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 300 lbs., 212.00; 3 head, 373 lbs., 195.00; 8 head, 482 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 23 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (156.82); 26 head, 565 to 586 lbs., 154.50 to 159.00 (157.06); 4 head, 569 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 39 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.44); 28 head, 646 lbs., 146.50 unweaned; 40 head, 678 to 681 lbs., 143.50 to 150.00 (148.37); 6 head, 693 lbs., 139.50 unweaned; 5 head, 703 lbs., 143.00; 68 head, 757 to 783 lbs., 137.00 to 138.50 (138.31); 14 head, 776 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 19 head, 848 lbs., 132.75; 16 head, 958 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.81); 6 head, 1014 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 661 lbs., 135.00; 34 head, 759 to 783 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (133.21); 5 head, 814 1bs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 650 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 346 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 363 to 390 lbs., 150.00; 12 head, 416 to 429 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.37) unweaned; 24 head, 466 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.79); 10 head, 475 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 29 head, 514 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.82); 20 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.94) unweaned; 31 head, 565 to 574 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.16); 33 head, 566 to 589 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (131.85) unweaned; 52 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 136.00 to 141.75 (137.47); 18 head, 623 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 21 head, 655 to 659 lbs., 133.75 to 134.00 (133.80); 5 head, 744 lbs., 128.50; 70 head, 756 to 786 lbs., 125.25 to 130.00 (128.36); 8 head, 789 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 24 head, 804 to 839 lbs., 110.00 to 123.50 (112.72); 17 head, 869 to 881 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 392 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 11 head, 459 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 586 lbs., 136.00; 32 head, 680 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 867 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 510 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 7 head, 594 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 4 head, 648 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 673 lbs., 132.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 519 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 632 lbs., 128.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 30 head, 1185 to 1615 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (64.79) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 1090 to 1467 lbs., 60.00 to 64.50 (63.12) average; 1 head, 975 lbs., 58.50 average light weight; 5 head, 1190 to 1430 lbs., 68.00 to 70.50 (69.35) high 2 head, 1230 to 1275 lbs., 52.50 to 56.50 (54.54) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1105 to 1270 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.50) average; 11 head, 1179 lbs., 64.00 high; 13 head, 1015 to 1185 lbs., 50.00 to 54.50 (52.64) low; 1 head, 855 lbs., 47.00 low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1760 to 2275 lbs., 82.50 to 87.50 (84.61) average; 2 head, 1955 to 2020 lbs., 90.50 to 94.50 (92.53) high; 4 head, 1415 to 1760 lbs., 68.00 to 79.50 (75.30) low. Bulls 2, 1 head, 1585 lbs., 63.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1365 lbs., 1050.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1345 to 1365 lbs., 910.00 to 1150.00 (1029.11); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1425 lbs., 860.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1305 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 750.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 34 head, 850 lbs., 1525.00. Medium and large frame 1 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1585.00.
