Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,291 head of cattle selling on March 26, compared to 288 head on March 19 and 1,750 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,036 head of feeder cattle, 199 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 243 head of feeder cattle, 24 head of slaughter cattle and 21 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $9 to $14 higher on a limited test. The steer calves were selling $6 to $15 higher. The feeder heifers and heifer calves were seling higher on a very limited test. The quality was good to attractive with several drafts off wheat pasture. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $9 higher. The slaughter bulls were not tested. A total of 255 cows and bulls was sold with 78% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 181.00 to 197.00 (189.46); 13 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.67); 5 head, 560 to 578 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.14); 9 head, 614 to 646 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.54); 17 head, 657 to 658 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.18); 40 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 134.00 to 141.50 (139.03); 90 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 125.50 to 132.00 (128.46); 40 head, 834 to 840 lbs., 122.00 to 124.25 (123.35); 56 head, 872 to 878 lbs., 119.25 to 120.00 (119.30); 12 head, 915 lbs., 119.00; 78 head, 964 to 991 lbs., 114.60 to 115.50 (114.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 576 lbs., 135.00; 17 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.83); 41 head, 823 lbs., 120.75; 7 head, 851 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 306 to 347 lbs., 168.00 to 177.50 (172.94); 4 head, 356 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 5 head, 419 lbs., 145.00; 24 head, 553 to 578 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.54); 5 head, 590 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 18 head, 603 to 631 lbs, 125.00 to 128.50 (126.39); 64 head, 723 to 740 lbs., 117.00 to 121.75 (119.99); 76 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 112.00 to 119.50 (116.69); 32 head, 849 lbs., 113.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 346 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 393 lbs., 136.00; 17 head, 484 to 487 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.34); 16 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 124.50 to 133.00 (127.00); 10 head, 568 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 621 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls:
Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 466 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 661 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 441 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 560 lbs., 135.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1220 to 1463 lbs., 68.00 to 74.50 (72.80) average dressing;
38 head, 1294 to 1555 lbs., 75.50 to 80.50 (77.58) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 88 head, 1030 to 1430 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (70.69) average; 2 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.49) average light weight; 7 head, 1135 to 1172 lbs., 75.50 high; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 66.00 low; 1 head, 920 lbs., 57.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1045 to 1255 lbs., 61.00 to 71.00 (65.30) average; 4 head, 880 to 975 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (61.01) average light weight; 2 head, 1015 to 1115 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.57) low. Bulls 1 to 2. 4 head, 1500 to 1725 lbs., 90.00 to 92.00 (90.86) average; 1 head, 1770 lbs., 98.00 high; 7 head, 1330 to 1800 lbs., 74.00 to 85.00 (80.34) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 875.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 32 head, 1040 to 1320 lbs., 925.00 to 1025.00 (932.36); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1280 to 1540 lbs., 975.00 to 1100.00 (1012.86); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1010 lbs., 700.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1220 to 1490 lbs., 925.00 to 1050.00 (972.03).
