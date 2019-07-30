The Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported 2,015 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 1,676 head the previous week and 1,731 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $4 higher and the feeder heifers were selling $1 higher. The steer calves were selling $1 higher. The heifer calves were steady to $3 higher. The quality was good to attractive with good demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 lower on the breaker and boner cows with lean cows selling $1 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 49% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows, 9% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 324 lbs., 194.00; 10 head, 424 to 449 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.49); 9 head, 455 lbs., 170.50 to 171.00 (170.72); 12 head, 514 to 538 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.66); 39 head, 554 to 580 lbs., 153.00 to 162.75 (157.76); 6 head, 583 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 11 head, 617 to 632 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.26); 17 head, 614 to 629 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (142.44) unweaned; 104 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (149.90); 6 head, 657 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 51 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 146.50 to 152.00 (149.27); 15 head, 726 to 734 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.60) unweaned; 57 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 136.00 to 143.50 (138.47); 24 head, 811 to 838 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.65); 4 head, 813 lbs., 140.00 source/aged; 11 head, 868 to 876 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.17); 13 head, 922 to 943 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (132.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 567 lbs., 151.50; 14 head, 689 lbs., 139.00; 7 head, 688 1lbs., 145.50 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 300 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 380 lbs., 142.00; 22 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (147.55); 9 head, 408 to 410 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.33) unweaned; 25 head, 467 to 468 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.20); 6 head, 497 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 11 head, 546 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.54); 6 head, 547 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 25 head, 589 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (143.11); 18 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.31) unweaned; 24 head, 602 to 617 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (138.89); 6 head, 643 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 9 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.07) unweaned; 43 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 134.00 to 1356.00 (249.69); 10 head, 672 to 688 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.20) unweaned; 80 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (131.59); 19 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.94); 20 head, 803 to 812 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.98); 8 head, 858 to 880 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 912 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 503 lbs., 136.50; 17 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.30); 12 head, 618 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 629 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 651 to 683 lbs., 125.50 to 132.50 (130.52); 12 head, 708 to 727 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.59); 22 head, 763 to 768 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (121.91). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 588 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 359 lbs., 185.00; 10 head, 424 to 444 lbs., 163.00 to 174.00 (168.37); 19 head, 457 to 467 lbs., 156.00 to 156.50 (156.34); 3 head, 482 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 11 head, 537 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.16) unweaned; 13 head, 566 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 598 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 10 head, 664 to 684 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (128.90) unweaned; 10 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 608 lbs., 145.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 21 head, 1145 to 1495 lbs., 59.50 to 66.50 (63.71) average dressing; 10 head, 1315 to 1885 lbs., 67.50 to 75.00 (70.35) high; 6 head, 1290 to 1515 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.78) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 41 head, 1040 to 1410 lbs., 59.00 to 66.00 (62.43) average; 5 head, 1090 to 1615 lbs., 69.00 to 70.00 (69.36) high; 14 head, 995 to 1435 lbs., 54.00 to 59.50 (57.17) low; 1 head, 805 lbs., 45.50 very low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1105 to 1455 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.87) average; 1 head, 905 lbs., 56.00 average light weight; 1 head, 930 lbs., 63.00 high light weight; 54 head, 975 to 1360 lbs., 49.00 to 57.00 (53.58) low; 10 head, 810 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 54.00 (48.62) low light weight; 13 head, 1005 to 1130 lbs., 46.00 to 48.00 (47.39) very low; 4 head, 760 to 980 lbs., 35.00 to 42.50 (38.63) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1565 to 1800 lbs., 83.00 to 87.00 (85.63) average; 3 head, 1640 to 2055 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (95.68) high; 8 head, 1305 to 1855 lbs., 73.00 to 82.00 (80.08) low. Bulls 2, 3 head, 1410 to 1535 lbs., 62.00 to 66.00 (64.38) low. Bulls 2 to 3, 1 head, 1480 lbs., 74.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 845 to 1127 lbs., 850.00 to 885.00 (882.00); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1060 to 1285 lbs., 850.00 to 1110.00 (992.47); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1330 lbs., 1210.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 935 to 960 lbs., 675.00 to 875.00 (726.00); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1154 to 1505 lbs., 760.00 to 1075.00 (886.22); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1365 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1145 to 1430 lbs., 725.00 to 910.00 (863.01); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1190 to 1490 lbs., 785.00 to 960.00 (858.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1150 lbs., 650.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1020 lbs., 835.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 700 to 920 lbs., 1000.00 to 1225.00 (1127.78).
